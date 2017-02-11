fibodo launches media campaign with Mediadrive

fibodo, an online business tool, designed to help consumers ‘find, book and do’ activities where they live, is launching a new consumer advertising campaign to boost its brand awareness among British golfers and to drive bookings through the fibodo platform for those golf professionals already signed up to it.

The campaign will run on the main tour golf websites such as PGATour.com and on other golf platforms such as Golfshake.com and HowDidIDo.co.uk. from this month.

The campaign is expected to reach in excess of one million golfers in the UK.

“Working with MediaDrive will boost our brand awareness within the Golfing public, and drive bookings for fibodo professionals. We already have over 1,000 golf professionals signed up and I see this campaign, along with other marketinginitiatives we have lined up over the coming months, driving Golfers and Non-golfers alike, to book lessons with the local PGA Pros they find and book on fibodo,” said Anthony Franklin, founder and CEO of fibodo.

He continued: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Mediadrive, who have unrivalled scale in reaching the golf audience in the UK and throughout Europe.”

Tom Warden, an account manager from Mediadrive said: “The campaign is using clever frequency capping and optimization to reach as many nomadic golfers and club members as possible to encourage app downloads and bookings. Aside from the main tour websites, other publishers such as GolfShake.com, HowDidIDo.co.uk and GolfEmpire.co.uk will play a key part in the campaign.”

Over 1,000 golf professionals currently use fibodo or approximately 20% of all UK golf professionals. It is also the technology backbone of the UK’s National Golf Month (which kicks off in May) and is the UK’s largest campaign designed to attract new players to the game of golf. This year National Golf Month is focused on women.

fibodo’s easy to use platform allows consumers to search and book health and fitness activities near them, from professionals and clubs listed on the fibodo system, in only two clicks. fibodo then automatically arranges confirmations and reminders and processes payments.

From a professional’s perspective the benefit of fibodo is that it reduces ‘no shows’, boosts sales and saves professional ‘Hosts’ significant amounts of administrative time and effort. British users are reporting time savings of between 50-100 hours per annum and sales uplifts of 3-5%.

Additionally, fibodo’s ability to link seamlessly with social media platforms like Facebook and its back end data analytics mean that professionals have been able to improve their customer insight, sales and marketing.

fibodo www.fibodo.com

Mediadrive www.mediadrive.co.uk

Tags: Anthony Franklin, fibodo, Golfshake.com, HowDidIDo.co.uk, MediaDrive, National Golf Month, PGATour.com, Tom Warden