GCMA and Sports Publications agree publishing deal

The official journal of the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA) will be published by their new media partner Sports Publications from April onwards.

Sports Publications, whose stable of titles includes National Club Golfer, the UK’s highest-circulating golf title, and Lady Golfer, will publish The Golf Club Manager on a monthly basis, distributing multiple copies to each of the GCMA’s 1,700 members.

The magazine’s new title reflects a significant shift in emphasis – members will enjoy a fresh look, with content that is specifically relevant to them.

This will include: a strong focus on key educational messages; an emphasis on recruitment including job adverts and advice on personal development; news from the industry; interviews with key industry figures; national and regional updates of GCMA activity; and general business insight.

“Our journal is arguably the GCMA’s most important membership benefit,” said the GCMA’s chief executive Bob Williams.

“It’s certainly our most visible offering – so it was crucial that we built a strong team to deliver the magazine, while regaining complete control of the publishing process.

“Sports Publications were a natural fit to be our media partner, and we are looking forward to working closely with them to create a publication that both supports our members, continues to raise the profile of the GCMA and reflects the continued professionalisation of our industry.

“We can now work closely with industry partners to offer unparalleled access to the key decision makers in over 1,050 UK golf clubs, as well as harnessing their expertise to educate our members and share best practice.”

“We’re delighted to be working with the GCMA,” said Dan Murphy, editorial director at Sports Publications. “It fits in with our desire to be at the heart of golf clubs – the majority of GCMA members are already familiar with us from our consumer titles.

“We’re keenly aware that the title dates back to the 1930s so there is real heritage. At the same time, it’s our job to keep the GCMA’s members up to date with what is a changing landscape in the industry,” he said.

“This new journal has been completely rebuilt from the ground up,” said the GCMA’s communications manager Mike Hyde. “It will truly be a members’ magazine, with an emphasis on continuing personal development. The Sports Publications team provide us with publishing know-how, while we can lead the direction of the journal with our expertise in golf club management,” he said.

The new magazine will be officially launched at BTME on Wednesday January 18 at 5 pm in the media centre, when industry professionals are invited to join the team for a drink.

As the leading authority in golf club management, the GCMA offers its 1,700 members progressive, industry-specific education programmes and networking opportunities, as well as high-quality benefits. The official journal being a key part of the Association’s services since the 1930s.

The new journal arrives in the middle of a landmark 12 months for the Association, which have also seen the launch of the Diploma in Golf Club Management, in partnership with BIGGA and the PGA, and which will culminate with the 2017 GCMA Conference at Mercedes-Benz World in Surrey.

