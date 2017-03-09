GCMA to launch recruitment service for golf clubs from April

From April 2017, the Golf Club Managers’ Association will deliver a recruitment service for golf clubs to advertise management vacancies, as part of the launch of the association’s new official journal, ‘The Golf Club Manager’.

As part of the association’s commitment to provide career opportunities for its members, the GCMA plans for its magazine and website to once again become the one-stop shop for golf club management vacancies, with adverts being posted online and circulated by email within 24 hours to over 1,200 serving golf club managers.

Industry suppliers and partners will also be welcome to advertise vacancies for roles that would suit the skillset and experience of professional golf club managers.

From vacancies for club managers to assistant secretaries, GCMA Recruitment will deliver an efficient, effective and targeted job advertising solution at affordable prices, with all revenue being reinvested in the association, for the ultimate benefit of the industry as a whole.

The association will relieve the pressure and administration of listing a job advert by sending your advert directly into the hands and inboxes of over 1,200 industry professionals.

The service also offers guidance and assistance on composing and structuring your job advert. By offering a range of job advert templates, GCMA Recruitment will focus on a club’s requirements to ensure the best chance of securing the right candidate from a membership of educated, informed and professional golf club managers.

The completely revamped monthly magazine, which will land with members for the first time on Monday 3 April, will offer unmissable educational content, GCMA news and interviews with key industry figures.

The new journal forms part of a new media partnership between the GCMA and Sports Publications that will produce a magazine with the GCMA’s members at its heart.

GCMA chief executive Bob Williams explains more: “GCMA members have access to numerous educational opportunities, such as regular regional meetings and our online information library, as well as our biennial conference. The association’s professionally delivered educational pathway, which includes the Introduction to Golf Club Management training course and the ASQ L5 Diploma in Golf Club Management, offers unrivalled opportunities for personal development.

“Therefore we are confident that GCMA Recruitment will be delivering an advert to the most suitable and qualified candidates for the vacancy.”

At a glance, some the key features of GCMA Recruitment include:

targeting a skilled database of candidates

next day website listing and email to all GCMA members

affordable advertisement packages

reliable industry knowledge to help with creating your job advert

invaluable support from start to finish

increasing recognition of the importance of GCMA membership

“The GCMA should be the first port of call for clubs or organisations seeking managers with expertise in, and enthusiasm for, golf club management,” said Bob Williams, “We’ve seen the skills and experience of GCMA members increasingly being in demand, as they continue to develop their expertise in all areas of the business, from marketing to finance, and from leadership to managing change.

“By supporting an organisation’s recruitment process, our aim is that together we can ensure that the management of a golf club is continues to be a professional role for suitably qualified candidates.”

For more information about GCMA Recruitment, visit gcma.org.uk/recruitment

Golf Club Managers’ Association www.gcma.org.uk

Tags: Bob Williams, GCMA, Golf Club Managers’ Association