‘Golf News’ Signs Tyrrell Hatton As New Tour Columnist

Rising English star Tyrrell Hatton will be providing Golf News readers with exclusive insights into his life on tour this season, after the 25-year-old from Marlow was announced as the popular monthly publication’s new Tour Columnist.

Hatton teed off his new column in News’ 96-page March edition, which is the biggest in the publication’s 23-year history.

Hatton, who is attached to Harleyford Golf Club in Buckinghamshire, has enjoyed a stunning upward curve to his professional career over the last five years. Starting out life on the EuroPro Tour in 2012, he progressed to the Challenge Tour in 2013, and then qualified for the European Tour in 2014. After finishing 36th in the Race to Dubai in his rookie season, his career moved up another level in 2016, when he finished second in the Scottish Open, fifth in The Open, 10th in the US PGA Championship, and then won his first European Tour title, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, in October, at the Home of Golf.

And he is continuing that hot form into 2017, with a fourth-placed finish at the Honda Classic, tied 10th the World Golf Championship in Mexico, and a tied fourth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking to him to a new career high of 16th in the world rankings.

Golf News editor Nick Bayly expressed his delight at signing up the European Tour star to the editorial team. “It’s a real coup to have Tyrrell writing a column for us. We’ve followed his career right from his early days competing in the junior divisions at BB&O county level, so it’s really exciting to see him now competing alongside the world’s best players on the international stage.”

He added: “Tyrrell has already shown that he’s a world-class player, and it will be great for our readers to discover first hand what it takes to compete successfully at this level, as well as gain some unique insights into his life on tour. Tyrrell’s certainly one of the most engaging young players currently competing on the circuit, and we look forward to letting golf fans follow his exploits in the pages of Golf News both in print and online (golfnews.co.uk) as the season unfolds.”

Speaking about his new media commitment, Hatton said: “I’m delighted to have started this column with Golf News. This season feels like a new chapter in my career, with lots of new tournaments, new challenges, and new opportunities, so I’m looking forward to sharing them with Golf News’s readers.”

