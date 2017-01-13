GolfMagic launches fitness challenge to increase golf participation in 2017

GolfMagic has launched a new 30 day golf fitness challenge to get more people into golf in 2017.

Participants can access an interactive plan which includes daily instructions and bespoke golf workout videos, offering expert instruction on how to improve strength, speed, and flexibility, helping players hit the ball further and more accurately.

GolfMagic hopes the campaign will spur more people to pick up a golf club in 2017, and the purely digital challenge will particularly appeal to a younger millennial audience of 18-35-year-olds which has, to date, been disconnected from golf.

GolfMagic Editor, Andy Roberts, says: “The 30 day golf challenge will help get people active again after Christmas, improve overall fitness, and help train the right muscles for golf – above all though it’s meant to be fun and something you can do with your mates.”

Based in London, GolfMagic has the fastest growing online golf presence in Europe. Its website, golfmagic.com, receives more than 300,000 monthly visitors, plus a rapidly rising social media fanbase of more than 75,000 golfers, with a monthly reach of over 2 million.

To find out more about the challenge and to take part go to http://www.golfmagic.com/campaigns/30-day-fitness-challenge

Tags: Andy Roberts, GolfMagic