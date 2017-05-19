GOLFZON Chairman among Golf Inc. ‘Top 10 Innovators’

Golf Inc. magazine announce that GOLFZON Chairman Kim Young-chan is among 10 top global golf innovators and entrepreneurs ‘who are reshaping the face of golf’. The golf business publication’s May-June issue has been released this week.

The lead-in to the story reads: “Golf Inc. identified 10 individuals from around the globe who are setting the pace for change. Their ideas are focused on attracting new golfers and keeping existing players in the game. They have devised products that can transport golfers around the course and have created new technologies that bring players and operators closer together.

“These are the innovators and entrepreneurs who are pushing the industry forward and creating new excitement for the game.”

Chairman Kim, formerly with Samsung Electronics, wished to start a new business in South Korea that combined his expertise in information technology and his love of golf. In 2000, he developed GOLFZON and it has grown into a billion-dollar company that is the global leader in golf simulators with the mission statement “to make golf enjoyable for everyone.” GOLFZON products have been internationally recognized for their high quality and are currently being exported to more than 40 countries in Asia, North America, Europe, and other continents, with the most recent expansion into the United States in 2016. Chairman Kim is a single-digit handicap player with the goal of playing the Top 100-rated golf courses in the world and remains active in the company today.

Golf Inc. magazine http://www.golfincmagazinemonthly-digital.com/golfincmagazinemonthly/may_june_2017?pg=2#pg2

