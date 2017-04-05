Just Published: ‘Arnie – The Life of Arnold Palmer’ by Tom Callahan

In this definitive biography, veteran sportswriter Tom Callahan shines a spotlight on one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game, Arnold Palmer.

The winner of more than ninety championships, including four Masters Tournaments, Arnold Palmer was a legend in twentieth century sports: a supremely gifted competitor beloved for his powerful hitting, his nerve on the greens, and his great rapport with fans. Perhaps above all others, Palmer was the reason golf ’s popularity exploded, as the King of the links helped define golf ’s golden age. In addition to his talent on the golf course, Palmer was a brilliant entrepreneur off it, and one of the first sportsmen to create his own successful marketing brand.

Forging an alliance with sports agent Mark McCormick, Palmer parlayed his popularity into lucrative deals, and helped pave the way for the multi-million-dollar contracts that have become standard for stars across all sports. But beyond his business acumen, Palmer was always a larger-than-life character, and Arnie recounts a host of unforgettable anecdotes from a long life in the spotlight.

Tom Callahan, is a former senior writer at Time magazine and sports columnist at the Washington Post. A sports enthusiast and recipient of the National Headliner Award, he is the author of several books, including the New York Times bestseller Johnny U, In Search of Tiger and Dancin’ with Sonny Liston. He lives in St Augustine, Florida.

‘Under Tom Callahan’s spell, words soar, spin and do a samba on the head of a matchstick. There’s nobody better.’ (Rick Reilly, ESPN)

‘Arnie – The Life of Arnold Palmer’ is published by www.arenasportboks.co.uk

Hardback 331 pages

