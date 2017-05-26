Ian Simpson’s latest crime novel sees a murder in the final stages of the 1984 Open Championship. Before Ballesteros signed his winning scorecard, Tony Spencer was dead.

Forward to St Andrews in 2015 and when the man convicted of Tony Spencer’s murder is released on compassionate grounds and a political activist is killed, Detective Inspector Flick Fortune’s investigation focuses on a group of solicitors calling themselves ‘The Jolly Boys’ and Spencer’s murder thirty-one years earlier. Detective Sergeant Bagawath ‘Baggo’ Chandavarkar comes to her aid. Meanwhile, Flick’s old nemesis, ex-Inspector No, is hired to clear the man convicted in 1984 and he stirs things up in his own inimitable, blundering way. As long-buried crimes are revealed, events move quickly and unpredictably to a startling conclusion.

Murder in the Fourth Round is the latest gripping crime novel from Ian Simpson whose previous novels in this series, Murder on Page One, Murder on the Second Tee and Murder in Court Three, have attracted national and local media coverage – including Scotland.com, Dunfermline Press, Omnimystery News and Eurocrime. Simpson’s latest novel combines an intelligent plot with interesting characters and humour, all while confronting contemporary issues including dementia, the problems of a working wife and mother, a historic miscarriage of justice and the age-old problem of whether the end justifies the means.

‘Ian Simpson is a real find’ – Alexander McCall Smith

Since retiring from a law career which included sitting as a judge in High Court murder trials, IAN SIMPSON has been writing crime fiction. In 2008 he was shortlisted for the Debut Dagger by the Crime Writers’ Association and Ian has gone on to publish five crime novels, Murder on Page One (Matador, 2012), Murder on the Second Tee (Matador, 2014), Murder in Court Three (Matador, 2015), Sons of the Fathers (DB Publishing, 2015) and The Andrean Project (DB Publishing, 2016) all of which have won widespread praise and a loyal readership.

Publication Date 28th May ISBN 9781788037419 £7.99 Troubador Publishing

