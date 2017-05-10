Record-breaking month for GolfMagic with huge influx of millennial golfers

In April more golfers visited golfmagic.com than ever before as the site recorded a landmark 343,000 unique visitors.

A third of all visitors were between the ages of 18 and 34, as the website continues its push to attract a younger demographic to golf.

The influx is largely thanks to its unique content aimed to appeal to younger golfers just getting into the game, as well as existing players, and its rapidly growing social media fanbase.

Last month GolfMagic launched a video series in partnership with Cobra Puma and Arsenal football club, which achieved huge reach and engagement on its social channels

GolfMagic’s Facebook page hit the 100,000 fan landmark over the weekend, and its Instagram community will soon be at 5,000 followers, giving the brand the biggest digital golf audience in Europe.

And with the peak golf season yet to come, GolfMagic will be looking to further cement its #1 status in the UK and Europe, as well as seeking growth globally in the US and other markets.

