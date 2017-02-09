The Social Golfer and Crown Golf renew strategic partnership

The social networking community and online golf club TheSocialGolfer.com (TSG) and the largest golf course operator in the UK, Crown Golf, have renewed their partnership following a successful first year working together

In 2016, Crown Golf became The Social Golfer’s first ‘Official Partner’ and as a result Crown Golf saw over 350 rounds booked at Crown Courses by TSGers (their members). 2017 will once again see TSG offering exclusive green fees at all 23 Crown clubs to its 5K+ UK database of golfers.

The partnership will include sponsorship of Blogs, Emails, Newsletter Promotions, Advertising and reciprocal Social Media promotions.

Since its official launch over six years ago in 2010, the site has firmly established itself as one of the most useful golfing websites in the South East and the UK and also now has following in Manchester and the North West. The site was named Microsoft Start-Up of the day in 2010, short-listed to be an Official England Golf Partner in 2014 and is currently a Top 25 Influencer in Golf on Twitter. In early 2015, it won ‘Best Sports Website’ at the EDA’s.

Since its inception, the TSG team have also established brand partnerships with Your Golf Travel, London and Manchester Golf Shows, Trophies&Medals.com, YourCaddy Magazine and Golf Deals Group but the Crown Golf partnership is the first ‘Official’ site partner. The online golf community currently has over 4,500 registered users in the UK and 9,000+ worldwide.

The agreement negotiated between Crown Golf Group Marketing Manager, Kevin Lloyd and TSG Managing Director, Ian Mullins and will run throughout 2017.

Commenting on the deal, Lloyd said “We couldn’t have had a better first year working with The Social Golfer website community and having sat down with Ian at the end of 2016 to review the relationship, it was a no-brainer to renew our sponsorship of the site. In the first year, we have created tailored offers to the ‘nomadic’ golfer which is a big part of the Crown brand and working with TheSocialGolfer.com will provide us with a great platform on which to engage with this audience.”

Mullins went on to say “Upon meeting with Kevin and the team, it quickly became very obvious that our two brands complimented each other perfectly and we are very proud to be entering into this partnership with Crown Golf for a second year. We believe it will provide our members the opportunity to sample some of the great courses Crown have to offer and at some fantastic rates. We are really looking forward to working with Kevin and the wider Crown Golf team to develop both the commercial and cultural offering for our members and societies!”

For more information, please contact: theteam@thesocialgolfer.com

