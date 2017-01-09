Top Ten Most Read Stories of 2016
Story published at 13:03, Wednesday, January 4th, 2017
Page last updated at 2:17 pm, Wednesday, January 4th, 2017
Our annual listing of the most read stories published on www.golfbusinessnews.com
Please ‘click’ the headline to read the story in full
1. Oldest Golf Pub in World to be demolished?
2. Topgolf offers free coaching to Over 55s
3. Grow the bottom line using social media
4.Huxley Golf Creates UK First at Houghton-Le-Spring
5. Changing The Face Of Golf: Ideas from Dellanzo Global
6. Ryder Cup Europe extends agreement with Club Car to 2018
7. GBN Interview: Colin Mayes CEO of BGL Golf and Chairman of UKGCOA
8. Le Golf National adopts new Club Car fleet in preparation for 2018 Ryder Cup
9. Golfbreaks teams up with Sarah Stirk to offer luxury golf experiences
10. Monte Rei looks to PGA Professionals to strengthen the team