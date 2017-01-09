Monday, 9th January, 2017
Top Ten Most Read Stories of 2016

Our annual listing of the most read stories published on www.golfbusinessnews.com

1. Oldest Golf Pub in World to be demolished?

Mrs Forman's by Henry Rowntree (c 1900)

2. Topgolf offers free coaching to Over 55s

Topgolf

3. Grow the bottom line using social media

James Wilkinson, Albatross Digital Golf’s Founder & CEO

4.Huxley Golf Creates UK First at Houghton-Le-Spring

Huxley Golf designed all-weather greens for autumn and winter play at historic Houghton-le-Spring

5. Changing The Face Of Golf: Ideas from Dellanzo Global

Paul Dellanzo and Dr Beatrice Franceschi

6. Ryder Cup Europe extends agreement with Club Car to 2018

Marco Natale, Vice President of Club Car in EMEA and Darren Clarke, Captain of The 2016 Ryder Cup European team, in the captain’s vehicle that will be supplied to Le Golf National in 2018 (Getty Images)

7. GBN Interview: Colin Mayes CEO of BGL Golf and Chairman of UKGCOA

Colin Mayes, CEO of BGL Golf and Chairman of UKGCOA

8. Le Golf National adopts new Club Car fleet in preparation for 2018 Ryder Cup

(from left) Paul Armitage, General Manager at Le Golf National, Ricardo Muelas, Regional Sales Manager at Club Car, Jean Lou Charon, President of the French Golf Federation, Marco Natale, Vice President of Club Car in EMEA, Nicolas Le Glas, Sales Manager at ORA Véhicules Electriques and Kevin Hart, Club Car Sales Director Golf in EMEA 

9. Golfbreaks teams up with Sarah Stirk to offer luxury golf experiences

Sarah Stirk

10. Monte Rei looks to PGA Professionals to strengthen the team

 

Monte Rei Professional Team, from left David Shepherd, David Ashington, Darren Griffiths, Chris Watt and Bradley Dye

