Top100GolfCourses Launches Global Domain

Earlier this week, golf’s leading course ranking website, Top 100 Golf Courses, has completed its transfer to a dot com domain to reflect its position as a truly global website and to increase its own ranking position within worldwide search engine results.

The platform was launched in 2004 as a review and ranking website for the world’s best golf courses. Since launch, the user base of the website has organically grown and has been visited by more than 1.5 million golfers, generating more than 2 million sessions during the last 2016 calendar year (source Google Analytics).

Widely regarded as the most informed golf course ranking authority, due to the depth of knowledge and experience of the Top 100 accredited correspondents, Top 100 Golf Courses prides itself on its impartial and considered approach to course rankings, which is guided by thorough research from the ground up with 1,000s of course visits fulfilled by its team of contributors each year.

The site attracts a diverse user base from across the globe. 50% of site visitors originate from UK and 25% from North America. The remaining 25% arrive from many various countries and continents thanks to the engaging nature of the content, which showcases more than 5,000 courses across more than 200 countries. By utilising a network of international correspondents and local contributors from locations including South America, Scandinavia, India, Asia and Oceania, the aim is to ensure the information pertaining to each golfing destination is accurate and current.

Over the past three years, significant investment and resource has been devoted to develop the US rankings, which now include individual Best In State rankings for all 50 US states – the depth of these state lists goes deeper than any other publication, either online or print. Editor-in-Chief, Keith Baxter is extremely excited about the prospect of the new domain bringing increased global interest “we believe the new dot com domain will help grow visitor traffic across all countries, especially North America, where we’re currently only scratching the surface.”

With new opportunities comes new challenges and as always there will be controversy over where individual courses are positioned in the rankings.

Tags: Keith Baxter, op 100 Golf Courses