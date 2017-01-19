Beat The Freeze With Kasco Winter Gloves

With the Met Office warning that average temperatures are expected to drop below -7° across the UK in the coming weeks, there’s no better time to invest in a pair of high-performance winter golf gloves from Kasco.

Reports suggest that a combination of low temperatures and biting winds will hit the country his winter, meaning golfers who choose to battle the elements will need extra protection.

The Winter Gloves are constructed with ‘Heatwarm’ microfleece material that retains heat keep to hands warm and supple. They also feature a Velcro wrist enclosure to help store heat inside the glove and are touchscreen friendly, with silicone on the palm and the thumb.

“The hands link the movement of the body to the strike of the golf ball, so it’s incredibly important to keep them as comfortable as possible in all conditions,” said Tony Fletcher, Brand Fusion UK Sales Manager. “The gloves offer a superb fit and excellent grip in the coldest weather, allowing golfers to play at their best even in sub-zero temperatures.’

The Kasco Winter Gloves are washable and sold as a pair at an RRP of £29.99.

For more information, visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk

