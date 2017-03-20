Bushnell Golf Advances Laser Market with The New Pro X2

Bushnell Golf, the undisputed #1 laser rangefinder in professional golf for over a decade and used by 97% of Tour pros*, has progressed the Distance Measuring Device (DMD) market once again, with the launch of its most advanced laser rangefinder to date, the Pro X2. Engineered with a host of premium features including innovative Slope-Switch Technology, the Pro X2 provides the ultimate laser rangefinder for amateurs and professionals alike and for all forms of the game.

The Pro X2 allows the user to easily toggle between normal distances, whilst Bushnell’s trusted Slope Technology can be utilised simply by moving the logo on the side of the device up or down. With Slope Technology on, the user gets distances adjusted for gradient to provide the most accurate numbers possible, giving them the best chance of hitting it close no matter what challenges the course presents.

Slope-Switch Technology makes the Pro X2 the ultimate laser rangefinder whether practicing or competing, as it ensures the device conforms to local rule 14-3/0.5 when slope mode is switched off. In turn, this provides complete peace of mind for users, allowing them to have the same device for both practice and competitions.

“The Pro X2 provides golfers with the best of both worlds with a 2-in-1 Laser Rangefinder. Slope-Switch Technology makes it extremely easy to get compensated distances with a flick of a switch,” said Derek Schuman, Bushnell Golf Marketing Manager. “The introduction of the Pro X2 demonstrates our passion to provide Tour players and elite amateur players with the most precise distance measuring devices on the market.”

In addition to Slope-Switch Technology, the Pro X2 has rubber armoured metal housing that makes the device fully IPX7 waterproof, whilst it also boasts incredible range capabilities of up to 1,300 yards (450+ yards to a flag), 2nd Generation E.S.P. (Extreme. Speed.Precision.) and PinSeeker with JOLT Technology. Dual Display Technology allows users to easily toggle between the bright red display featuring VDT (Vivid Display Technology) or the crisp black display.

Bushnell Golf has also included JOLT Technology amongst the host of features offered in the new Pro X2. When the golfer aims the Pro X2 at the flag, JOLT Technology will provide short, vibrating bursts to reinforce Bushnell’s advanced PinSeeker Technology has isolated the target and locked onto the flag. The vibrating bursts provided by JOLT Technology assure golfers have the exact distance to the flag.

The Pro X2 is also equipped with 2nd generation E.S.P. technology. E.S.P. provides yardage five times faster and more accurately than ever before. Not only has the acquisition speed been increased to a lightning fast level, E.S.P. provides ½ yard accuracy from five to 125 yards, and the distance is displayed to 1/10th of a yard. Having more accurate distances helps create extra confidence for the golfer with every shot.

The Pro X2 will be available from authorised Bushnell stockists from the end of March and will have a suggested retail price of £449.

*Survey provided by SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC at the 2016 Open Championship

Bushnell Golf www.bushnellgolf.co.uk

Tags: Bushnell Golf, Derek Schuman, Distance Measuring Device, SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC