Callaway Apparel launches comprehensive Autumn/Winter Colletion

Callaway Apparel is one of a select few remaining authentic golf apparel brands in an ever growing and evolving industry. This puts the brand in an advantageous and niche position to focus on what really matters to the golfer and their game against the elements. Callaway offers technologically advanced, high performing products with a focus on attention to detail thus meeting the specific needs of the golfer.

For Autumn Winter 2017, Callaway Apparel brings you its most comprehensive collection to date, featuring more layers and styles with innovative and performance fabrics. All of Callaway’s garments are designed to combine the latest technologies and materials, allowing the golfer to feel unrestricted whilst protected from the cold, or wind, or rain, or all 3 – meaning maximum performance.

The focus of the AW17 collection is to increase the amount of choice of mid- layer garments to provide more solutions dependant on the weather. Our mid-layer portfolio has increased 3 fold to over 20 different garments. The men’s collection features a comprehensive series of technical garments starting off with lighter pieces (Long Sleeve Heathered Knit Pullover) building in weight and resistance to the cold and harsh elements (Ottoman 1\4 zip Fleece), whilst still enabling an unrestricted swing. The Ladies collection sees technical introductions such as the ‘Asymmetrical 1/4 zip Mock’ and ‘Ladies Stretch Waffle Jacket’. The men’s colour range continues to evolve with the introduction of fashion colours; ‘HolyHock’ and ‘Surf The Web’. These add splashes of bright colours across the range which tie back to the more traditional base colours of caviar, peacoat and asphalt to create a choice for each individual. The ladies collection sees the addition of ‘Limpet Shell’ lifting the contemporary winter colours and ensuring a fashion perspective.

We continue our European collection across Men’s and Ladies whilst offering our signature X-Range for a more fitted look. Callaway Apparel is a true winner on tour endorsed by Professionals such as Thomas Bjorn, Patrick Reed, Emiliano Grillo, Marc Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Sebatien Gros, David Horsey, Thomas Linard, Stuart Manley, Niclas Fasth and World Long Drive Champion Joe Miller. The Ladies collection is also endorsed by Professionals Henni Zuel, Gemma Dryburgh and Stacey Keating. High profile coaches include Peter Cowen, Mike Walker, Dennis Pugh and Phil Kenyon to name a few.Brand Ambassadors and their feedback is vital when developing and designing the range.

Inspired by tour, authentic to golf, fashioned for you. www.callawayeuropeapparel.com

