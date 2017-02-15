Cross Sportswear Unveils Performance-Driven SS ’17 Women’s Collection

The twin demands of function and fashion have been the guiding principle behind Cross Sportswear’s apparel ever since it first launched in 1986. The cutting edge Swedish clothing brand has always placed performance at the heart of its designs, utilising highly technical fabrics that allow wearers to play – and look – their best in all conditions.

This is certainly the case with its Spring/Summer ’17 Collection, which was inspired by the Swedish Long Drive Team, including women’s World Long Drive record holder Sandra Carlborg. The country’s biggest hitters tasked Cross Sportswear’s design team to create a range that could meet and exceed the demands of this extremely competitive and athletic sport, where every element of performance is pushed to the limit in order to gain a winning advantage.

At the elite level, long driving competitors need comfortable, well-fitted clothes that provide complete freedom of movement and physiological support, as well as protection from the elements – all wrapped in an impeccable, clean style. The Cross Sportswear women’s SS ‘17 Collection does all that and more.

The range features a wide range of natural materials, including cotton, wool and bamboo charcoal, as well man-made fibres, such as polyester and nylon. All of the key items are made from highly stretchable and breathable fabrics designed to offer complete freedom of movement, while modern fits, clear-cut design is a strong theme in the range, which boasts a colourful palette in easy mix-and-match combinations to create the perfect capsule golfing wardrobe.

WOMEN’S POLO SHIRTS

The SS ’17 polo shirt collection for women is Cross Sportswear’s most comprehensive yet, featuring a range of no fewer than eight different designs to suit a wide cross-section of golfers, as well as different golfing conditions.

The Classic Polo should be a staple in every female golfer’s wardrobe. Boasting a traditional, yet contemporary design, it is made from a combination of polyester (55%) bamboo charcoal (45%), which provides a super comfortable, shapely fit, while also offering built-in UV protection, quick drying capability, and anti-microbial properties, which make it ideal for playing in all weather conditions. Available in four bold, single block colours – white, peony pink, clear sky and navy – it also features contrast collars, plackets and cuffs, and boasts a large Cross logo on the sleeve. The Classic is available in sizes XS-XL, in a narrow fit design, while there are also two long sleeve options with ribbed collars and cuffs in navy or white. RRP £43

A more daring print pattern is offered in the Leaf Polo, which features three eye-catching designs modelled on a leaf theme (summer green, multi-colour and trenchcoat), which will be sure to put in a spring in the step of any wearer. Made from a Polyester (90%) and Spandex jersey (10%) mix, for a comfortable, yet fitted look, they offer built-in UV protection and moisture management technology and are available in sizes XS-XXL, in a short sleeve, regular fit. RRP £60

Those that prefer the freedom and styling offered by a sleeveless polo, will love the cut of the four designs in the Push Polo range, which feature two-tone colour blocks (navy/white, multi-colour leaf print/white, cerise/white and trenchcoat leaf print/white). RRP £48

The Nostalgia Polo is available in sleeveless and long sleeve designs, but with a collarless, plunging v-neck. Made from polyester (55%) and moisture wicking bamboo charcoal (45%), it is ideal for playing in hotter climates. Choose from white, clear sky, cerise or navy, and sizes XS-XXL. RRP £46 RRP £55

For those that like their branding big and bold, the Big Logo Polo, features the distinctive Cross crest on the left chest and is a standout item. Made from a polyester/bamboo charcoal mix, which boasts built-in UV protection, anti-microbial and quick drying properties, the Big Logo features a contrast inner placket and comes in a choice of four colours (white, peony pink, clear sky and navy) in XS-XL. RRP £55

The final design in the polo collection is the Garde, which is made from Polyester (90%) and Spandex jersey (10%) Jacquard mesh, and features stylish contrast collars, slide slits and sleeve ends. Colour options are summer green, navy and cerise in XS-XXL. RRP £60

WOMEN’S PANTS/SHORTS/SKORTS

For the complete look, golfers should stock up on a range of Cross Sportswear trousers, shorts and skorts, which have been designed to suit all conditions and climates, while the palette matches the polo shirt range, with options including sky, green, plum, pink, navy, cerise, and white.

The water-repelling H2OFF Slender Pants are made from 100% polyester with built-in stretch, and are ideal for playing in all weathers. Lightweight, quick drying, they feature four main pockets, and an extra tee pocket, and boast silicon taped waist linings. They come in a wide range of sizes (34-46 waist), leg lengths and come with a narrow width fit. Colours include: cerise, navy and clear sky plum, trenchcoat grey, and white. Both RRP £84

The Capri trouser remains a popular favourite with women golfers the world over, and Cross Sportswear’s Stretch Capri (RRP £60) is a stunning example of its type, with a mix of rayon/nylon/spandex providing a comfortable, stylish, slim fitting cut in peony pink, navy, summer green and trench coat leaf print. A longer leg version, the Stretch Pant, is available in the same colour options. RRP £65

The Stretch Shorts (RRP £55) are made from the same material as the Stretch pant, in the same colour options, while there is a choice of three Skort designs (RRP £60), the Stretch, Leaf and H2OFF Line. The latter is made from a water-repellant polyester with a DWR finish, and features a front centre zip which is concealed by a wrap panel. There are two deep front vertical pockets, a mini coin pocket at the right, belt loops, two rear pockets and grosgrain ribbon detail at the front.

The Stretch Skort is made from a breathable, quick-drying rayon, nylon and spandex mix, which offers two-way stretch, moisture wicking, and UPF30+ sun protection.

Cross Sportswear https://cross-sportswear.com/

