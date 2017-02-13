Dunning Aims High with New Collection

Premium golf brand Dunning has continued its ongoing quest to establish itself as the brand of choice for the aspiring elite golfer.

The brand, founded in 2001, is steeped in classic British tailoring and the theme is evident in their latest autumn/winter 2017 collection as showcased at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando.

With the emphasis on fit, playability and performance, Dunning’s research suggests 34 per cent of players who wear the brand are scratch or single-digit handicap golfers with 56 per cent playing more than 50 rounds per year.

Those surveyed identified with the clean, understated styling, premium performance technology, the fit and fabric and the versatility for both playing and travelling. And those are major factors behind Dunning’s consistent appeal.

Among the highlights from the new collection, the natural hand quarter-zip and golf shirts epitomise the use of technology and the best fabrics with increased airflow, moisture management, odour control, breathability and UV protection to allow serious players to compete in comfort in all conditions.

Ralph Dunning, the brand’s founder, said: “The Dunning player has precise standards. They practice, play regularly and the game is a significant part of their lifestyle. That is why each piece of Dunning apparel balances function and comfort and speaks directly to the traditions and heritage embraced by the game’s most discerning players.”

With leading Tour professionals Nicolas Colsaerts, Brendan Steele, David Hearn and Charles Howell III in the Dunning stable, the brand is worn regularly at many of the top golf events in the world.

And, after Dunning recently joined forces with Trendy Sports Agency in 2016, there will be opportunities for retailers to check out the range with a series of pop-up showrooms held across the UK and Ireland.

Dunning combines luxury performance fabrics with clean designs to create a collection of technical golf sportswear for men. The Dunning aesthetic is unique as it bridges both traditional and modern looks that are distinctively styled with clean athletic lines speaking directly to the traditions and heritage embraced by the game’s most discerning players. From start to finish Dunning’s emphasis is on fit, playability and performance while delivering unsurpassed quality, year-round versatility and timeless styling.

For UK trade enquiries on Dunning, please contact louis@trendysportsagency.com.

Dunning www.dunning.cc

Tags: Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III, David Hearn, Dunning, Nicolas Colsaerts, pga merchandise show, Ralph Dunning, Trendy Sports Agency