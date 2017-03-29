Energize Your Game with FootJoy’s All-New Athletic Shoe Category
Story published at 23:33, Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
Page last updated at 11:34 am, Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
FootJoy, the #1 Shoe in Golf, introduces a new athletic shoe category, ENERGIZE, to appeal to those who not only seek comfort in a golf shoe, but are also looking for superior performance and a stylish design to match.
Through its technologically-advanced design, the new lightweight shoe delivers enhanced stability, flexibility, durability and style:
- Full Grain Leather Uppers offer outstanding comfort and durability
- A soft, lightweight, moulded EVA midsole provides underfoot cushioning
- The thin spiked rubber outsole brings durability as well as flexibility
- Six TourLock™ Pulsar Cleats provide all the traction required for a dynamic swing
- FJ’s one-year waterproof warranty ensures ENERGIZE can be worn all-year-round
“As the #1 Shoe in Golf, it is integral that we continue to lead from the front by embracing new technology and increasing standards of comfort, performance and design,” said Russell Lawes, FJ Marketing Manager.
“We believe ENERGIZE delivers equally on each of these characteristics, making this shoe the complete package at a highly competitive price point for golfers seeking all-round excellence.”
Available in UK Professional shops now
SRP:
£95 – Laced
£110 – BOA Closure System
FootJoy www.FootJoy.co.uk
