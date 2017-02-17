FJ Unveils SS17 Performance Golf Apparel Range
Story published at 14:40, Friday, February 17th, 2017
FootJoy, the #1 Shoe & Glove in Golf, has launched its new Spring/Summer 2017 Performance Golf Apparel range, combining four new colour stories, an improved Essentials line and the all-new MT Lite Trouser to Make Every Day Playable.
Four new colour stories, blending warm and muted tones with cool and daring shades, will present the golfer with a wealth of style options, while the ever-evolving Essentials line delivers a number of additional options which are complementary to each collection.
The introduction of the Performance MT Lite Trouser is a particularly exciting addition to the most advanced range in FJ’s history, ensuring golfers are more than catered for with a total provision of four trouser styles for Spring/Summer 2017.
Geared to allow the wearer to stay cool and dry in wet and humid conditions, as can often occur in the UK summertime, FootJoy’s new Performance MT Lite Trouser is made from lightweight stretch nylon fabric, offering comfort and breathability. One-way moisture transfer fabric wicks perspiration away from the skin keeping you comfortable throughout the round. An anti-microbial finish helps prevent odour build-up while a built-in SPF 50 UV offers protection on the course, too.
“We understand that the golfer today demands garments that not only look fantastic but aid their performance. To meet these needs, we’ve sourced a selection of highly technical materials that will help our golfers look, feel and play great,” said, Paul O’Hagan, FJ Marketing Executive.
“Make Every Day Playable is our mantra at FootJoy and so you’ll find an exciting colour palette across our four new collections that reflects the varied seasons in the UK. We believe our SS17 apparel range offers a wardrobe choice for every golfer.”
The Mirage, Vision, Pacific and Astral colour stories embody the forecasted trends for 2017 following exhaustive worldwide market research and are sure to provide golfers across the UK with a plethora of comfortable, stylish, performance-driven options.
MIRAGE
Presenting Spearmint, Sky Blue, White and Navy colours, the Mirage collection offers a cool, sharp and tailored golf apparel line. With an impressive range of Athletic and traditional fit shirts, as well as a choice of sleeved or sleeveless Chill-Out mid-layers and V-neck pullovers, Mirage ensures you’re co-ordinated to a tee. FJ’s Bedford Short and Tonal Plaid Short in Sky Blue and Navy make Mirage the go-to sophisticated collection for warmer days.
Standout Garment
Stretch Pique Colour Block & Contrast Trim – Athletic Fit (Navy with White & Sky Blue)
SRP: £47.50
VISION
Warming things up for 2017 is FootJoy’s new Vision range. Pink Azalea, Charcoal, Sapphire Blue and White are presented in a variety of Performance Shirts and mid-layers, with styles including block stripes, quirky painted stripes, Space Dye pattern and prints. Different textures also add to the breadth of the Vision range with garments available in both Pique and Lisle materials.
Standout Garment
Stretch Lisle Colour Block with Space Dye – Athletic Fit (Charcoal with Pink Azalea)
SRP: £60.00
PACIFIC
A vibrant colour palette of Melon, Midnight Blue, White and Green Apple will ensure you make a statement on course. Attention to detail is clear in this collection as Performance Shirts offer detailed print trims, colour contrasts, and stripe variations from sleeve stripes to block and painted. Two Chill-Out Pullovers, a Spun Poly V-Neck Pullover and Apple Green Performance Bedford Shorts complete the daring range.
Standout Garment
Textured Chill-Out Pullover (Midnight Blue with Apple Green & White)
SRP: £67.50
ASTRAL
A traditional collection with a nod to the modern man: Violet, Heather Grey, White and Black make up the Astral collection. Soft and warm tones meet cool and sophisticated shades across 12 Performance Shirts and two Chill-Out Pullovers. A Tonal Plaid Performance Short primes this collection for the calm and collected golfer this summer.
Standout Garment
Stretch Pique with Painted Stripes – Athletic Fit (Heather Grey with Black & Violet)
SRP: £60.00
ESSENTIALS
An enhanced Essentials Collection, derived from the most popular Mark of a Player garments in recent years can also be found in this year’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection. This inspiration has resulted in extended categories, never-before-seen colour ways, and the continuance of a wide selection of lower-half options, including Performance Trousers in a number of fits (Performance, Performance Slim, Performance MT Lite, WRT Xtreme) and Performance Shorts.
WOMEN’S – GOLFLEISURE
SS17 also welcomes a completely reimagined Women’s Golf Apparel collection – GolfLeisure. Blending on-course performance needs with off-course comfort and styling, GolfLeisure offers 22 Performance Shirts in a mix of bold and bright colours including new for 2017, Space Dye pattern. Women’s Full-Zip Hoody breaks the norm with traditional golf apparel and delivers on both style and comfort whilst Full-Zip Chill-Outs and Vests make for the must Mid-Layer. Performance 7/8 Trousers and Performance Skorts complete the Golf-Leisure ensemble.
JUNIORS
A Junior Essentials collection, which takes its lead from several of the most vibrant adult garments, is also provided for Spring/Summer 2017, allowing young golfers to take to the course in style this summer season.
Whether it is the contemporary styling of FootJoy’s Performance Apparel Collection, the superior comfort and performance of its advanced footwear family or the superior feel and fit of its market-leading golf gloves, FootJoy remains the overwhelming favourite among golfers of all abilities around the world.
