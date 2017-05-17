Foxhills Partners with Golf Genius to Offer Unique ‘In Cart’ Play

Industry-leading tournament management software company Golf Genius has announced a new partnership with renowned UK golf resort Foxhills Club & Resort to provide live scoring functionality in its new fleet of E-Z-GO RXV golf cars.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind and sets a new standard for ‘in cart’ play, will provide Foxhills’ members and visitors with a unique, live scoring experience through E-Z-GO’s innovative Textron Fleet Management (TFM) screens.

The system, which is permanently mounted in the cars, will now offer bespoke Foxhills branded live scoring and real-time leaderboards, in addition to the existing functionalities which include enhanced graphics, yardages, messaging, and food and beverage ordering.

One of the many features that helps manage all aspects of an event or tournament, Golf Genius’ live scoring provides golfers with a professional experience, as well as tournament organisers with the option to push branded sponsor content throughout the round.

Speaking on behalf of Golf Genius, Director of International Sales Craig Higgs commented, “This is an exciting collaboration for us. While live scoring is just a small part of how Golf Genius can improve the overall experience a club or rest can offer, providing it through the E-Z-GO’s TFM system really will enhance the experience for golfers.”

Foxhills’ Director of Golf Chris Fitt is excited about the introduction of Golf Genius to the club’s E-Z-GO Fleet:

“We’re committed to investing in the products we offer at Foxhills. This partnership with Golf Genius is an extension of the interactive service we’ll be able to offer through our fleet of E-Z-GO RXV cars.”

Richard Tyrrell, Product Manager at Textron Specialised Vehicles said, “Being able to provide Golf Genius live scoring across its entire fleet of cars will provide visitors to Foxhills with a luxurious and high-tech experience that is second to none.”

Capable of managing in excess of 1,000 different formats of competitive golf, Golf Genius is the industry leader when it comes to organising golf events, leagues and trips, with tools ranging from bag tags to printed scorecards.

Having already been used and adopted by more than 50 clubs around the UK, Golf Genius provides fully-featured cloud-based software to groups of golfers ranging from large corporate golf days to weekly club swindles.

