Galvin Green Advances Technology For 2017

Revolutionary technology, standout designs and customary bright colour combinations are at the heart of the Galvin Green Multi-layer golf apparel range for the start of the 2017 season.

The leading premium technical performance brand has created a comprehensive collection of ultra-lightweight, compatible clothing that incorporates original fabrics entirely new to the golfing world across four different layers – one of which was validated by Europe’s best players at The 2016 Ryder Cup.

In a collection that contains more than 100 garments and accessories, there are 25 brand new lines in the men’s range, 28 in the ladies’ collection, plus an enlarged junior offering that includes a VENTIL8™ golf shirt for the first time. Colours include Deep Ocean blue and Apple, plus the return of Navy.

“C-KNIT™ represents the next generation of golf rainwear and another ‘first’ for Galvin Green as the pioneering brand in the waterproofs sector,” said Christian Nilsson, CEO/Managing Director. “A revolutionary fabric technology has been integrated into garments designed for golfers by golfers to offer maximum protection from the elements, while being amazingly lightweight and stylish at the same time.”

“The amazingly smooth texture of the C-KNIT™ jackets and trousers are the result of five years of testing different fabric combinations to avoid the kind of rainwear that proves stiff, heavy, noisy or snags on other clothing,” said Creative Director Mats Lundqvist. “As European Ryder Cup players and staff who were the first to wear them reported after rounds at Hazeltine, there’s no protective golf clothing quite like them,” he added.

Details of the 2017 Part 1 collection on sale from mid-February can be found at: www.galvingreen.com

Tags: Christian Nilsson, Galvin Green, Mats Lundqvist