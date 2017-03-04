Galvin Green Introduces ‘Next Generation’ Waterproofs

How can a golf brand improve on a garment that helped to build its reputation on the basis of being 100% waterproof and guaranteed to keep you dry?

The answer to this question made its playing debut on the banks of Loch Lomond in Scotland this week in the form of the new Galvin Green 3-layer GORE-TEX ARGON jacket and ARN trousers with a revolutionary C-Knit backer.

Having produced and tested five different prototype versions of 3-layer GORE-TEX® fabrics over the past six years, the leading golf apparel brand ruled each of them out as pure golfing products, because either the fabric was too stiff, the hand-feel too rough or there was too much friction against other garments worn underneath.

Finally, a new softer, more breathable fabric was discovered in Japan that delivers a tangible ‘slide & glide’ texture and comfort level unmatched in golf waterproof clothing. The C-Knit backer technology is a key component in the lightest 3-layer stretch GORE-TEX® fabric garment ever produced and has revolutionized the waterproof performance sector.

The flagship ARGON jacket incorporates a total of 96 different parts, including nearly 15 metres of seam tape to ensure full waterproofing. The extremely lightweight jacket weighs just 275 grams and consists of an outer fabric, the GORE-TEX® membrane and the new C-Knit™ backer.

Among the visible new features are distinctive rubberized collar and zipped cuffs, composed of a tight warp-knit 2-layer fabric designed for a closer fit to minimize the entry of water at the back of the neck or wrist; rear zip openings on the trouser legs for easier and quicker dressing out on the course; plus contrasting side and back zip detailing, as well as lined pockets.

“At Galvin Green we exist to ensure golfers can perform no matter what the weather and the new C-Knit backer technology takes our waterproof offering to the next level,” said Greg Pearse, Managing Director of Galvin Green in the UK & Ireland. “The C-Knit backer fabric is exclusive to us in golf and represents a genuine break-through in reducing weight, whilst still offering the exceptional waterproof qualities associated with GORE-TEX. It once again reaffirms our brand ethos of – we never compromise.

“Orders for the ARGON jacket and ARN trousers have more than doubled our original forecast and the reaction of those who played in them at Loch Lomond this week suggests that they live up to the billing of the next generation of waterproofs,” he added.

More brand and product details can be found at www.galvingreen.com

Tags: Galvin Green, Greg Pearse