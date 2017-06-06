Galvin Green Looks To Keep Golfers Even Cooler

Galvin Green, the leading premium technical performance brand, has introduced a new summer collection of 38 stunning golf shirts that takes garment breathability and comfort out on the course to another level.

The brand that pioneered its Multi-Layer Concept to make playing golf as comfortable as possible in all weather conditions has enhanced its exclusive shirt range to produce the most varied premium Cool Layer selection on the market.

Accounting for half of the new range, the new Ventil8™ PLUS shirts are manufactured from 100% polyester and ready to be worn soon after washing. The stylish shirts offer an extremely high level of breathability and incorporate outstanding moisture wicking properties that allow excess heat to dissipate quickly for maximum comfort in the hottest playing conditions.

The new garments also feature improved ventilation thanks to body mapping technology, plus UV protection of 20+ so golfers can fully concentrate on their game in higher temperatures.

“At Galvin Green we exist so that serious golfers can perform and enjoy their golf no matter what the weather,” said Greg Pearse, Managing Director in the UK & Ireland. “We’re renowned for our industry-leading waterproofs, but our obsession with innovation and quality applies across our entire Multi-Layer Concept. We had a great year with shirts last year and have chosen to extend the range this summer and add even more garment technology to maximise performance,” he added.

Colourful collection

Designed by golfers for golfers, the Ventil8™ PLUS range includes eye-catching and stylish shirts, such as the short-sleeve MIKE (S-XXL – RRP £100). The shirt is available in four block colours – White, Navy, Black and Iron grey – with a striking colourway across the shoulders and down the sleeves in Deep Barolo red, Deep Ocean blue, Iron grey or Apple.

A more sporty design, the MITCHELL (S-XXL – £95) features a two-tone pattern across the chest and is available in five different colourway choices to match any Galvin Green Ventli8™ trousers or shorts.

The MAC (S-3XL – £85) is another VENTIL8™ PLUS shirt and available in eight of the most appealing block colours. The design of the shoulders and the cut of the short sleeves have been shaped to minimise restriction when swinging the club.

“The cut of the sleeves is an example where we look at every garment down to the smallest detail and decide where we can improve it – whether that’s providing exceptional comfort, protection from the elements or in this case greater freedom of movement,” added Pearse.

Completing the Cool Layer range are three short sleeve Ventil8™ options and one long sleeve design that offer a smooth and soft hand-feel, while retaining high breathability and 20+ UV protection. Made from a remarkably hard-wearing 81% polyester and 19% cotton fabric mix, the MELVIN (S-XXL – £75) features a distinctive design over the shoulder and down the back. It’s available in five colour options, including Navy/Electric red/White and Iron grey/Apple/White.

The MILLER (S-3XL – £70) comes in eight block colours with flashes of contemporary colour detail on the collar and sleeve ends. Also available as a block coloured shirt is the MARCO (S-XXL – £75). Detailed stitching in contrasting colours runs from the collar down to the sleeves, with standout branding on the left arm. Five block colours are available.

The colourful range features the return of the elegant long sleeve MORRIS (S-XXL – £80) in Black and White, with a stud button front and branding on the chest.

For the first time, there is also a Ventil8™ junior shirt in the range. The sporty-looking short sleeve ROCK comes in White and Black, both with multi-colour stripes at the back (134/140-170 @ £45).

For further details of the 2017 Part One collection, including the new Ventil8™ PLUS and Ventil8™ range, visit www.galvingreen.com

