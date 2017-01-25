Garmin® announces the Approach® G30

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Approach G30, adding a sleek and compact handheld to its comprehensive line up of golf GPS devices.

The Approach G30 has a 2.3-inch colour touchscreen with full course mapping of more than 40,000 courses around the world plus free map updates. With features like Green View and Touch Targeting, users will have the most accurate yardage information, and are able track their stats and performance over each round and over time. The Approach G30 has a sleek and versatile design, which can be mounted nearly anywhere like users’ belts, pull carts or golf bags.

The Approach G30 is being announced in conjunction with the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla., and will be showcased at the Garmin booth, #1313.

“With the Approach G30, we were able to pack a ton of features into a streamlined device,” said Martin Resch, Garmin EMEA Senior Product Manager, Outdoor. “The colour touchscreen combined with Touch Targeting, Green View and stat tracking, will give users a competitive advantage no matter what course they play.”

Like other Garmin golf devices, the Approach G30 comes preloaded with more than 40,000 courses from all over the world, with lifetime map updates. Thanks to its sunlight-readable touchscreen with Big Numbers Mode, the Approach G30 displays yardages in a large font for at-a-glance viewing, so even with a smaller device, users can easily see all the important information they need for each round.

The Approach G30 features a built-in high-sensitivity GPS, so users will get accurate distances to greens, hazards and doglegs, even if they’re under heavy tree cover. The Approach G30 also has a dedicated Green View, which shows the shape of the green, and allows users to manually position the pin to get the most accurate distance information.

The Approach G30 is compatible with the Garmin TruSwing™ analyser, so when paired together, users will have access to data like swing speed and club path angles, which can be used to improve swing consistency. In addition to TruSwing compatibility, the Approach G30 boasts a variety of other connected features. Users can get smart notifications for incoming calls, texts and more plus automatic uploads to the Garmin Connect™ Mobile app to save all of the users’ golf data like scorecards in one place.

The Approach G30 can keep track of scores for up to four players, and can track more in-depth stats like fairways hit, greens in regulation and putts per round. Plus, with the Garmin Connect Mobile app, users can track their overall scores, and see how they play on each course and even each hole. Users can also go back and see their average and best score for every course played with the device.

With up to 15 hours of battery life between charges, the Approach G30 is ready for a few rounds. It’s designed to withstand the elements, and has a water rating of IPX7. The Approach G30 is available now and with a suggested retail price of £269.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.

The Approach G30 is the latest solution from Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, geocaching, golfing, or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are becoming essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels.

