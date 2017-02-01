G/FORE and Peter Millar Pair Up On New Shoe Range

Two American style powerhouses – G/FORE and Peter Millar – have teamed up for a new collaboration on an innovative golf shoe.

The new range combines G/FORE’s custom design and golf footwear expertise with classic Peter Millar styling in custom colours and was introduced to wide acclaim at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.

Available in three styles – the Brogue Gallivanter, the Pintuck Gallivanter and the Disruptor – the shoes feature an athletic fit with premium waterproof leather upper in colours which complement Peter Millar’s autumn 2017 collection.

G/FORE’s premium footbed flexibility and the addition of an innovative G/ROUND Control sole with multi-level soft spikes, provides optimal traction and natural rotation for the athletic demands of golf. The addition of a padded heel collar made of performance athletic mesh further enhances fit and breathability.

Founder of G/FORE, Mossimo Giannulli, has worked closely with Scott Mahoney, chairman and CEO of Peter Millar, and believes it represents the perfect combination of expertise, quality and style.

Giannulli said: “I have immense respect for Scott, his team and the brand they have built. We both deeply value attention to detail and quality of product, making this collaboration a great fit for both brands.

“We have collectively designed elegant, premium golf shoes that speak to the traditional Peter Millar DNA without losing the G/FORE edge.”

Mahoney said: “I have admired the incredible sense of style and exceptional quality that Mossimo and G/FORE have created over the years. This collaboration offers a natural extension into golf footwear and providing the Peter Millar guy with great on-course footwear that doesn’t sacrifice style.”

The Peter Millar G/FORE golf shoe (RRP $225) was launched at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show and will be available for retail at select Peter Millar stockists in the USA. International shipping from www.gfore.com will be available from May 2017.

To view the brand’s full range of apparel, gloves, shoes and accessories, visit www.gfore.com

