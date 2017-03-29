Golf Genius to Offer Innovative New GolfSixes Format

U.S. based software company Golf Genius, which provides golf venues around the world with a range of innovative tournament golf management tools, has announced it is to offer a version of the European Tour’s recently unveiled GolfSixes format to clubs across the UK.

The revolutionary and novel short form of the game, which consists of pairs playing greensomes matchplay over six holes, will make its debut on the European Tour schedule this May at the Centurion Club in St Albans.

The inaugural event will feature teams from 16 different nations split into four groups of four on the first day, before the top two teams from each group progress to the knockout stages, all of which will be contested on the second day. In the group stages, three points will be awarded for winning a match with one point given for a draw.

Following the launch of the unique new format, clubs and societies around the UK will now have the opportunity to hold GolfSixes events, thanks to Golf Genius and its flexible tournament management software.

Speaking on behalf of Golf Genius, Director of International Sales, Craig Higgs commented, “While the launch of GolfSixes by the European Tour is great for golf as a whole, it’s also a chance for us to showcase the flexible nature of Golf Genius and really demonstrate its capability of administering any possible format of the game.

“With regular golfers so used to playing medals and stablefords on a monthly basis, it’s important for clubs to be forward thinking with their approach to competitions. With Golf Genius, they can choose from literally hundreds of fun and unique formats to really maximise enjoyment of the game for their members,” continued Higgs.

Capable of managing in excess of a million different formats of competitive golf, Golf Genius is the industry leader when it comes to organising golf events, leagues and trips, with tools ranging from live scoring to printed scorecards.

Having already been used and adopted by more than 50 clubs across Europe and the Middle East, Golf Genius provides fully-featured cloud-based software to groups of golfers ranging from large corporate golf days to weekly club swindles.

The system offers a greatly enhanced experience for both visitors and members, and was used by clubs in over 50 countries to host 65,000 events in 2016.

Organisations interested in improving their tournament management experience, including hosting a GolfSixes event, should contact Craig Higgs at craig@golfgenius.com

