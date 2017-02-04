Golf Pride® Redefines Grip Shape with Revolutionary Align Technology

Eaton announce that its Golf Pride Grips Division, an industry leader in innovation, is introducing a ground-breaking new grip technology that delivers a new level of consistency in golfers’ games unlike anything before. For the first time ever, the new ALIGN Technology features a dedicated raised ridge that extends down the back of the grip for consistent hand placement allowing the golfer to feel alignment. The patented ALIGN Technology is featured in the MCC family in both the traditional MCC taper profile and MCC Plus4’s larger lower hand profile. The #1 Hybrid Grip on Tour combining cord and rubber for all-weather performance now has a tactile innovation that locks the hands into a consistent grip every time.

MCC ALIGN and MCC Plus4 ALIGN activates upon installation with a dedicated raised ridge on the back of the grip allowing for consistent hand placement and an enhanced ability to square the clubface at impact each and every time. ALIGN Technology also features a unique micro-diamond texture and 50% firmer material compared to the surrounding grip area to amplify its pronounced feel. The flex channel separates the ALIGN Technology ridge from the grip body to maximise elevation lift and lock the grip into fingers, while conforming to the rules of golf.

“80% of Tour players trust their games to Golf Pride, which allows us to conduct extensive Professional and consumer testing to create an innovation that delivers consistent results,” said Jonathan Neal, Global Marketing Manager for Golf Pride Grips. “A repeatable grip is critical for a lot of the best players in the world, with 1 in every 3 PGA TOUR players currently using a grip with a reminder rib. However, they uniformly provided us feedback that they want it to be more pronounced. That insight led us to develop ALIGN Technology to assist the best players in the world and amateurs alike to feel alignment and to square the clubface.”

For more information on the ALIGN Technology and the entire 2017 Golf Pride product offering, visit http://www.golfpride.com

Tags: Eaton, Golf Pride, Jonathan Neal