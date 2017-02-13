GolfBuddy Launch Most Advanced GPS Watch

GolfBuddy, the world-leading developer of distance measuring devices made exclusively for golfers, is introducing two new models of GPS watch for 2017, including its most advanced ever model.

The WT6 and WTX watches build on GolfBuddy’s unrivalled reputation for accuracy and are supported by the company’s newly introduced U.K. based customer support for both trade and consumer customers. When combined with innovative new features and very keen pricing, GolfBuddy’s 2017 proposition for retailers is incredibly strong.

The WTX delivers all the functionality usually associated with a handheld unit in a stylish, compact watch. With touchscreen function the golfer can navigate their way around the course with ease. Expected features such as distances to front, centre, back and hazards come as standard but the WTX also provides complete hole layout with golfer’s position, dynamic green view for accurate distances from the specific angle of approach, shot distance measurement and pin position selection for the most accurate distances possible. It also features 5 ‘skins’ giving stylish watch options when not in GPS mode.

Smart phone compatibility brings extra levels of function, with on course updates available for download automatically via Bluetooth and fitness watch features such as odometer and GPS tracking. At just £199.99 retail WTX surpasses all expectations on price as well as function making this an incredibly attractive proposition for any retail venue.

Where the WTX offers advanced features and connectivity, WT6 delivers simple, accurate GPS numbers for the golfer that just wants yardage at a glance. 9 hour battery in golf mode and up to 2 months in watch, the WT6 gives dependable distances to front, centre, back and hazards. It benefits from Dynamic Green View for improved accuracy and at just £139.99 retail delivers everything that a golfer needs on the course at a superb price.

With GolfBuddy’s renowned accuracy, some of the most advanced features on the market, great pricing and U.K. dedicated customer support the WT6 and WTX are set to give GolfBuddy a great start to the season. Also available are compact and voice models along with laser rangefinder and handheld GPS. For more information contact office@golftech.eu

GolfBuddy www.gpsgolfbuddy.com

