GolfBuddy Launches LR7 Laser Rangefinders

GolfBuddy, the world-leading developer of distance measuring devices made exclusively for golfers, is introducing two new models of laser rangefinder for 2017 – LR7 and LR7S.

Following the early season success of the GolfBuddy WTX and WT6 GPS watches, and benefitting from GolfBuddy’s new U.K. based customer support service, the LR7 models are set to make a significant impact at U.K. retail.

Both LR7 models build on the market leading features of GolfBuddy’s hugely popular LR5. Housed in a compact, ergonomic body and weighing just 218g, the lightweight LR7 fits snugly in the hand and provides accurate distances to +- 1 yard at a simple touch of a button.

With 6 x magnification for ease of target location and four scan modes, the LR7 is simple to use and has a mode function for every preference. Standard mode provides a quick distance to any selected target. With one click, Scan mode continuously scans for 10 seconds showing distances to varying targets. This proves particularly useful for assessing various hazards from the tee. Pin mode, again with just one click, scans for 10 seconds before displaying the distance to the closest target, making it most useful for approach shots. Pin finder mode repeats the function of pin mode but adds in a vibration function for confirmation of an acquired target.

Practical features such as automatic shut off after 10 seconds, water resistance, default to last used settings and eyepiece adjustment for varying visual requirements finish off the package and with a battery indicator keeping track of 3000 to 5000 estimated uses you’ll never be caught short for a distance with the LR7.

The LR7S takes all of the practical simplicity offered by the LR7 and adds in a slope function that provides distances that take into account the elevation of the target. This provides an invaluable learning tool in practice rounds for gauging the effect of slope on club selection. While not eligible for tournament play, the feature can be turned off making the LR7S legal for use in all formats of the game.

The clean, white/silver/black design of the GolfBuddy LR7/S looks great on the course and with a travel case and lanyard as standard, each model can be securely attached to a golf bag. With the LR7 models accurate distances to any target are just a quick scan away and at retail prices of £249.99 for the LR7 and £279.99 for LR7S the new models provide some of the best value for money distance measurement on the market.

Both models are available to order now with LR7 arriving at retail in early June and LR7S in July.

GolfBuddy http://eu.golfbuddyglobal.com

