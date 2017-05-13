Golfers Switch On To Free Motocaddy GPS APP

Golfers have switched on to the idea of a free GPS app from leading trolley brand Motocaddy, with more than 13,000 downloads being made in April alone.

The Motocaddy GPS App was launched earlier this year in order to capitalise on the first Major of the season with interest in the game at its peak.

Featuring a number of easy-to-use modes, the brand’s first-ever mobile phone app can be used as a stand-alone, fully-featured mobile GPS device. Or, it can be synced with the world’s first GPS electric trolley – Motocaddy’s S5 CONNECT – launched this summer with smartphone notifications and a USB charging point.

“A lot of work has gone into developing our first GPS app and we’re absolutely thrilled with the response and the positive comments we’ve received about it,” said Tony Webb, Motocaddy Managing Director. “It is great to see so many golfers downloading the app and making use of the extensive features on offer,” he added.

Utilising the database of the world’s foremost golf mapping company, the Motocaddy App features 36,000 accessible courses worldwide through its ‘Play Now’ mode – depicting overhead maps, accurate yardages and detailed hole information. It also includes a unique ‘Power Save’ option which provides front, middle and back yardages, while reducing battery and data usage significantly.

“The app has been developed for use with the revolutionary S5 CONNECT trolley and the success of the app bodes well for the upcoming launch. We started taking pre-orders for the trolley in March and the response has been unbelievable with virtually all of our customers placing an order. We are confident that in conjunction with the app, the S5 CONNECT will offer the perfect solution for the modern golfer looking to stay connected,” added Tony.

The extensive list of features on the Motocaddy GPS App also includes:

shot planning control that shows the distance to any point on each hole;

measurement of the distance achieved by any shot;

local course search and automatic hole advancement;

a round timer to assist with pace-of-play;

detailed greenside information;

communication in five different languages (English, French, German, Spanish & Swedish).

The popular app also includes a customer support section offering links to the Motocaddy website, a check for recent updates, mapping requests, instruction manuals and app-specific FAQ’s.

The Motocaddy GPS App is available free on iOS and Android from the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com

Tags: Motocaddy, Tony Webb