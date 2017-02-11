Hole More Putts™ Is A Huge Hit At PGA Show

Billed as ‘the world’s most unique and complete putting solution’, HOLE MORE PUTTS™ debuted at the PGA Merchandise Show to huge success.

With a wide variety of US golf media, including The Golf Channel, keen to highlight one of the show’s most interesting products it was no surprise to find that US PGA Pro’s and Assistant Pros were equally keen to find out about HoleMorePutts™.

Head of Business Development, Robert Slade-Baker commented “We expected that there would be keen interest at the show especially after the US TV and radio media confirmed pre-show that they would feature HoleMorePutts™. But we were staggered by the interest from golf coaches and PGA Pro’s from all over the US, and even further afield. We had 2 units and 5 people and all were working hard to keep up with the interest”

Leading golf coach, Ian Kearney added: “As a teaching pro it was great to see how HoleMorePutts™ captured the imagination of so many golf Pro’s in the US. It’s a coach’s dream – easy to set up, no wires, robust, easy to use, instant feedback and instant results. They understood the benefits to the golfer and to their own business in a matter of seconds. It’s been an incredible show”

Featuring an iPad style tablet and patented infrared technology, HOLE MORE PUTTS™ measures the five key elements of the putting stroke as defined by the PGA – face angle, impact point, path, angle of attack and speed – providing instant analysis of the stroke on a hi visibility screen.

HOLE MORE PUTTS™ Technology analyses the putting stroke and after just 5 putts calculates a player’s ‘Putting Index’ – their putting performance score. When synchronized with the Tablet, the HOLE MORE PUTTS™ App & Website give a visualisation of each putt, detailed analysis of the putting stroke and personalised video instruction in an easy-to-follow format, guaranteed to improve your game!

HOLE MORE PUTTS™ instantly provides golfers with this information and instruction based on what they see on screen. The golfer can now see what to focus on to get the greatest improvements – quickly.

Requiring no set up, and very little space, HOLE MORE PUTTS™ can be used indoors and outdoors, at home or in the office, to improve putting performance. Ongoing use will help golfers of all standards to build a clear picture of their putting strengths and weaknesses, to develop a stroke that is effective time after time.

HOLE MORE PUTTS™ can also improve green reading and distance control, and will enable every golfer to have a putting stroke that is consistent, no matter what conditions they are faced with on the green. And with consistency comes confidence – the key to great performance.

How Hole More Putts™ Works

The golfer takes five putts from the Tablet. A digital display on the tablet provides instant feedback on face angle, impact point, path, angle of attack and speed, and gives a ‘Putting Index’ score measured as a percentage. This data can then be uploaded via Bluetooth to the HOLE MORE PUTTS™ App and/or Website. The HoleMorePutts App provides stroke analysis and improvement routines whilst the HOLE MORE PUTTS™ website a gives more detailed analysis of your putting stroke and personalised video instruction in an easy-to-follow format, guaranteed to improve your game! Go out on the golf course and start holing more putts!

Hole More Putts https://holemoreputts.com

Tags: Hole More Putts, Ian Kearney, pga merchandise show, Robert Slade-Baker