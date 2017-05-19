MemberInsight Launches in Private Club Industry

MemberInsight, the automated member survey platform for the private club industry, is now available to clubs everywhere.

MemberInsight integrates with club back office software providers to automate the delivery of member surveys. This cloud based application was designed around the Net Promoter System®, a proven process to assess customer engagement, loyalty, and employee feedback. Today marks the first time the private club industry is able to harness the power of this system in such an automated way.

MemberInsight’s integrated feature set includes:

Creation & delivery of automated member surveys based on actual interactions at the club

Collection & analyzation of member feedback

Automated member follow up

Intelligent thresholds to guard against members being inundated by surveys

Staff to-do lists to ensure in person follow up

Anonymous benchmarking against other clubs using the platform

Departmental benchmarking within your own club

Mobile accessibility so management can stay up to date while on the go

MemberInsight provides clubs with the tools necessary to better understand & interact with their members, create greater accountability amongst staff, and understand how they are performing amongst their industry peers.

MemberInsight www.memberinsight.club

