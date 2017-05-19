MemberInsight Launches in Private Club Industry
Story published at 23:45, Thursday, May 18th, 2017
Page last updated at 1:33 am, Friday, May 19th, 2017
MemberInsight, the automated member survey platform for the private club industry, is now available to clubs everywhere.
MemberInsight integrates with club back office software providers to automate the delivery of member surveys. This cloud based application was designed around the Net Promoter System®, a proven process to assess customer engagement, loyalty, and employee feedback. Today marks the first time the private club industry is able to harness the power of this system in such an automated way.
MemberInsight’s integrated feature set includes:
- Creation & delivery of automated member surveys based on actual interactions at the club
- Collection & analyzation of member feedback
- Automated member follow up
- Intelligent thresholds to guard against members being inundated by surveys
- Staff to-do lists to ensure in person follow up
- Anonymous benchmarking against other clubs using the platform
- Departmental benchmarking within your own club
- Mobile accessibility so management can stay up to date while on the go
MemberInsight provides clubs with the tools necessary to better understand & interact with their members, create greater accountability amongst staff, and understand how they are performing amongst their industry peers.
MemberInsight www.memberinsight.club
