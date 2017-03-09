Motocaddy expands downhill control range

Just a few months after the successful introduction of its first Downhill Control trolley – the S1 DHC – Motocaddy, the UK’s top-selling trolley brand, is adding a second model, this time to its popular compact-folding M-Series range.

The new M1 PRO DHC incorporates the same standout features as the M1 PRO, including the three-point folding system that has been developed to enable the trolley to fold over 40% smaller than standard models. But it can also maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient – thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake.

The trolley’s power output is adjusted automatically to control the rate of descent without the golfer having to make any changes to the pre-hill speed setting, while the simple to use electronic parking brake will hold its position on the steepest of slopes thanks to an innovative solenoid braking system.

“As well as the obvious advantage of greater control on undulating golf courses, the downhill control function is very easy to use and the S1 version has been extremely well received by UK golfers,” said Sales Director Neil Parker.

“So much so, that we quickly made plans to apply the same level of sophistication to the M-Series range and we’re proud to offer two distinct models in the electric trolley market capable of tackling steep gradients with ease,” he added.

Additional features on the M1 PRO DHC include an integrated Accessory Station; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 50 yards); speed and battery indicators; handle height adjustment; compatibility with the EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system; and a quick-access Device Cradle, designed to hold a range of GPS units that can also be powered from a patented USB charging port.

The M1 PRO DHC trolley is available early March in a new Graphite colour with Standard Lithium battery that includes a full 5-year warranty at a RRP of £549.99, or £599.99 for the Extended Lithium version.

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com

Tags: Motocaddy, Neil Parker