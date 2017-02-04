Motocaddy Launches New Season Bag Range

Motocaddy, the UK’s top-selling electric trolley and cart bag brand, has updated its premium Dry and Pro-Series bags with a stylish modern update, including a brand new colour range and standout features.

A total of 15 bags are on offer across the full range that also includes the popular Lite and Club-Series bags introduced last season, enabling golfers to easily match a bag to the Motocaddy trolley of their choice.

Super-lightweight (2.4kg) and 100% waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag is manufactured from a durable Rip-Stop 420D Nylon fabric together with heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips that have been put through rigorous testing to ensure that the contents of the bag remain dry.

Along with brand new styling and colourways, the new Dry-Series incorporates seven spacious pockets that are more easy-to-open than ever before to allow for quick access to equipment, plus a practical scorecard holder to protect the scorecard against inclement weather.

In addition, 14 full-length dividers provide plenty of room for clubs; upper and lower grab handles enable easy lifting on and off the trolley; plus the anti-twist base features the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

The new 2017 Dry-Series models are available from the beginning of March in Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange & Black/Red options, plus a brand new Black/Fuchsia colourway at an RRP of £199.99.

The 2017 Pro-Series bag made from premium PU material has been upgraded with a bold new look and eye-catching colour combinations. New features include seven extra spacious pockets, while scorecard and pencil holders enhance the performance out on the course.

Additional features include 14-full length dividers, a dedicated putter well, upper and lower grab handles, an external umbrella sleeve and an anti-twist base also offering EASILOCK™ compatibility.

The new 2017 Pro-Series models are available in Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red options at an RRP of £159.99.

“Having listened to customer feedback and conducted our own market research, we’re delighted to offer golfers such an extensive range of golf bags that combine the latest design trends with stand-out features,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.

“The need to keep innovating and improving is always a priority for us and we’re very pleased with initial reaction to the new bags,” he added.

The popular Club-Series bag made from durable Nylon fabric offers 14 full-length dividers, an external putter well and eight spacious pockets – the most in the Motocaddy bag range.

It also incorporates a dedicated compartment to keep valuables dry, a towel hook, Velcro glove grip, umbrella sleeve, insulated cooler pocket, EASILOCK™ compatibility, plus upper and lower grab handles. Available in Black/Blue, Black/Lime and Black/Red options at an RRP of £119.99.

Completing the 2017 range is the Lite-Series, the lightest (2.2kg) and most compact bag in the Motocaddy range. Made from a super-lightweight Nylon material, it features 14 club dividers, seven pockets, upper and lower grab handles, a detachable rain hood, towel hook and external umbrella loop. The Lite-Series is also EASILOCK™ compatible and available in Black/Blue, Black/Fuchsia and Black/Red retailing at £99.99.

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com

