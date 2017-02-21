Motocaddy Launches Revolutionary S5 Connect Electric Trolley

Motocaddy, the UK’s top-selling trolley brand, has unveiled its most technologically advanced electric trolley ever along with a free GPS app that connects to the trolley to provide distance data plus mobile alerts.

Following extensive product development, the S5 CONNECT trolley can be synced to the app via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone; allowing the trolley’s digital display to be used in place of a conventional GPS, offering golfers front, middle and back distances to the green (in yards or metres), along with the par of the hole, clock and round timer. The digital control button works in the same way as other Motocaddy models, regulating the nine speed settings and stopping and starting as required around the course.

But, in another ground-breaking move, the new S5 CONNECT can also receive notifications alerting the golfer of an incoming call, text, email or range of app alerts including WhatsApp and Facebook. The phone can remain connected even when securely placed in the pocket of a golf bag or being charged by the trolley’s patented USB charging port.

“The S5 CONNECT is at the forefront of golf technology and we’re proud to be pioneering the next generation of electric trolleys,” said Tony Webb, Motocaddy Managing Director. “It acts as the ultimate caddy for any golfer out on the course, as it carries your bag and gives you accurate yardages.

“The first iPhone was launched a decade ago and since then a lot has changed in golf technology. We’re certainly not encouraging golfers to keep checking their phones during play, on the contrary, we believe the S5 CONNECT could actually reduce phone use because it tells you all you need to know and can be pre-set to let you focus on your game. It is also incredibly easy to disable notifications altogether when needed,” he added.

As well as the innovative ‘smart’ technology, the S5 CONNECT includes the modern look and features found on the latest S-Series models, including a soft-touch ergonomic handle; streamlined battery tray to accommodate the full range of Lithium batteries; the exclusive super-fast QUIKFOLD mechanism; low-profile, quick release wheels; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 50 yards) and compatibility with the EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system.

The brand’s first-ever mobile phone app – available free to download on iOS and Android – features a number of easy-to-use modes and can be used without syncing to the S5 CONNECT trolley, making it a fully-featured mobile GPS device.

Through the ‘Play Now’ mode, some 36,000 courses worldwide are accessible with overhead maps and detailed yardages, distance of the last shot and dedicated greenside information. Golfers can also use the ‘Shot Planning Control’ to pinpoint how far any target is on the course; while the automatic course recognition and hole advancement enables the app to move between holes and view the lie of the land during play.

The ‘Power Save’ option changes the look of the app simply providing front, middle and back yardages as well as a round timer, the hole number, par of the hole and clock, while preserving phone battery capacity and reducing data usage in the process.

“We’ve partnered with a world-renowned golf GPS mapping company in the United States to provide the most advanced technology ever found in a combination of a golf trolley and mobile phone app,” said Tony.

“The app is simple to use with the added ability to pre-download the course, so if you’re away on a foreign golfing holiday, you can continue to access GPS information without having any data roaming turned on. It also provides maximum portability as the app can be taken anywhere on the course,” he added.

Available in five different languages (English, French, German, Spanish and Swedish), the app is available to download now from the Apple and Google Play app stores. In addition to the wide-range of GPS features on offer, the app also includes a support section offering links to the Motocaddy website, a check for recent updates, mapping requests, instruction manuals and app specific FAQ’s.

The S5 CONNECT will be available in Black or Alpine from Summer 2017 at a Recommended Retail Price of £549.99 with Standard Lithium Battery and £599.99 with Extended Lithium battery. Both battery options now including a full five-year warranty.

For more information on all Motocaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.com

