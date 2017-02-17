New Callaway Footwear Range Helps Build A Better Game From The Ground Up

Callaway this week unveils its 2017 Footwear Collection blending performance-enhancing design features with a host of innovative styles and striking colours for men and women.

Featuring 43 different shoe styles and colour combinations, the 2017 family is split into four very distinctive and technologically advanced sub-collections, X Series, Chev Series, Del Mar Series and Sky Series, all designed to give the golfer a perfect platform from which to build their game.

Leading the high-tech footwear line is the new Xfer™ Fusion, a Tour performance signature shoe constructed from sumptuous full grain leather sitting on the world’s first Fusion 4×4 outsole – a fusion of dynamic TPU cleats and spikeless permanent traction.

This technology gives golfers the comfort of a spikeless shoe but with the performance of cleats. The shoe also features the Xfer™ Lateral Power Wall that prevents lateral side foot slippage, while absorbing and releasing power during the load and unload of the golf swing.

Duncan Patmore, Callaway Europe Footwear Manager, said: “Our 2017 family of shoes for men and women push the performance boundaries a stage further thanks to a host of ground-breaking technologies that not only assist in giving golfers the very best comfort on the course, but could help them improve their games too.”

Among the 14 different shoe styles within the 2017 sub-collections, the new Chev Vent, takes design inspiration from 80s retro running shoes, to create a super comfortable, extra breathable, lightweight athletic shoe with a spikeless rubber 4×4 outsole and an Opti-Vent® mesh upper.

In addition, the new Del Mar Retro combines high-quality leather with a unique Opti-Soft drop-in footbed and fashionable retro styling for a shoe that looks as good off the course as it does on it.

In the 2017 Sky Series, women can choose from 15 different styles and colour combinations, headlined by the Halo Pro range and featuring the super-stylish Ozone and Sunset Pro lines.

Ozone blends the use of sumptuous performance leather, a super-comfortable drop-in footbed, and a new Ground Control outsole – all in a stunning, fashionable retro look in four striking colourways: navy/white, putty/white, pink/white and black/geranium.

In Sunset Pro, women can choose from three colourways that take inspiration from the running market, and boast an athletic, comfortable fit and a host of features, including a new Chev 4×4 Outsole featuring Xfer™ Power Wall traction elements, Ortholite® Insert, EVA midsole and full grain leathers.

