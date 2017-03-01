New Callaway Sure Out Wedge for Ultimate Greenside Control

Callaway has today unveiled its new Sure Out Wedge, created in collaboration with world-renowned golf instructor Hank Haney, to provide optimal performance on greenside shots.

Working closely with Callaway engineers, Haney crafted the forgiving, easy-to-play Sure Out Wedge to help provide golfers with enhanced performance, particularly on shots from the bunker or the rough.

The Wedge’s distinctive new Sure Out sole, which has an enhanced camber and high bounce, enables the club to glide smoothly through sand and thick grass, without the need to open the face, helping eliminate fat shots.

Hank Haney said: “For many golfers that struggle with their short game around the greens, the Sure Out Wedge could be exactly what they are looking for. The design helps simplify troublesome greenside shots making scoring that much easier.”

Key Features & Benefits:

Easy Explosions from Greenside Bunkers

New enhanced camber, high bounce Sure Out sole glides cleanly through sand without the need to open the face at address, generating easy, high, soft-landing shots.

Solid Contact for Consistent Distance Control

A wider sole and larger face area promote solid face-to-ball contact for optimal distance control.

High Spin for Fast Stopping Shots

17 full-face grooves and an aggressive groove geometry promote fast, shot-stopping spin even on off-centre hits.

Callaway’s Sure Out Wedges – in store in Europe from March 31st, 2017 with an RRP of £99 – are equipped with a choice of two premium shafts, a highly responsive KBS 90 steel or a lightweight 65g graphite option from UST, and are available in two lofts: 58° and 64°.

Callaway www.callawaygolf.com

