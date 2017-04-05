New Compact-Folding PowaKaddy Trolley Is Simple 2-Fold

One of the most simple, ultra-compact-folding electric trolleys is ready to take the golf market by storm, with the announcement No.1 brand PowaKaddy is launching the stunning new Compact C2.

After more than two years’ development by PowaKaddy’s UK based expert designers and engineers, the all-new Compact C2 introduces an innovative simple-2-foldTM system that allows the sleek trolley to be set up and packed away in just two simple folds. Following feedback from avid golfers and retailers, the revolutionary trolley has been designed to help save time, as well as space, with the easy folding system taking just two to three seconds to operate. At 9.8kg, the Compact C2 also offers one of the lightest options in its product category.

“The Compact C2 is without doubt the easiest compact trolley to use that we’ve ever produced – the simple-2-fold™ system is unique to a model of this size,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “It’s relatively straight forward to manufacture a trolley that folds to a compact size, but the real challenge is to ensure this can be done without adding too many folding steps for the golfer.

“The Compact C2 is easy to move around thanks to an integrated carry handle,” adds Catford. “We believe it is the perfect solution for the modern day golfer. It fits incredibly neatly into the smaller car boots you see these days and, with such a simple folding mechanism, the golfer can get from their car to the tee in record time.”

Whilst the Compact C2 provides an incredibly simple compact-folding mechanism, it doesn’t compensate on the number of features on offer to the golfer, who also benefits from a three-year warranty. A full colour widescreen display is a notable highlight, as is the USB Charging Port that facilitates the charging of GPS devices and smartphones.

Adding to the list of impressive product features is a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, which sits conveniently above the trolley handle for easy access. There is also an integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle that can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of the golfer’s hand.

As part of PowaKaddy’s comprehensive range for 2017, the new Compact C2 will also boast a number of the brand’s leading technologies, including low-profile PowaFrame®chassis and sleek Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

The Compact C2 is powered by PowaKaddy’s innovative Lithium battery – with 18 and 36 hole options both backed by full five-year warranties. PowaKaddy Lithium offers the thinnest Lithium option on the market, whilst an integrated Battery Management System protects the life of the battery and provides up to 5 times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

“The key thing for us as a business is to keep innovating,” added Catford. “If you don’t improve your products then you get left behind in any industry. The Compact C2 offers something genuinely new, which can’t be found anywhere else on the market.”

The new PowaKaddy Compact C2 is available April RRP: £599.99

For more information go to www.powakaddy.com

