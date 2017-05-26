New-Look Wentworth On Foresight Simulators

The redesigned Wentworth Club West Course, host to this week’s BMW PGA Championship, is now accessible to golfers in all its Tour event glory thanks to Foresight Sports’ latest FSX simulator software.

The market-leading golf technology brand has mapped out the new layout in every detail, so golfers with access to a Foresight Sports simulator and FSX simulation software can practice or compete on the same iconic course as the professionals from the comfort of their own home or golf club.

As part of extensive changes to the course since last year’s tournament, a total of 29 bunkers have been removed and eight greens either totally or partially rebuilt. All the latest changes are now incorporated and playable on FSX software in stunning 4K ultra-high definition, along with the event grandstands and sponsor’s staging on the signature holes.

“Foresight Sports has done a brilliant job recreating the real-life course on its simulator software which accurately reflects playing one of the world’s truly elite golf courses,” said Kenny Mackay, Director of Golf Courses & Grounds at Wentworth Club.

“Over the past year, the iconic West Course has undergone a significant, multimillion pound redevelopment in a bid to increase playability and enjoyment for pros and members alike,” he added. “This has been achieved through wide-ranging changes throughout the course and installing industry-leading technology that allows control over how the greens play.”

As part of changes recommended by an advisory team including golfing legends Ernie Els, Thomas Bjørn and Paul McGinley, every bunker featured on the 7,281-yard course has been redesigned and reconstructed since Chris Wood lifted the Championship trophy last May.

“We’ve been working with The Wentworth Club closely since it started making the changes to ensure that our FSX version of the West Course perfectly mirrors the layout that the elite golfers will play this week,” said Foresight Sports Marketing Manager Tom Jarrett-Kerr.

“Our FSX software already makes more than 60 iconic venues accessible to golfers through the most realistic golf simulation available and we are thrilled to add the revamped Wentworth course to that list,” he added.

The new Wentworth Club West Course is available to download on the recently updated FSX version 3.1.0 which features a number of upgrades. As well as playing a wide selection of Major, Ryder Cup and Tour venues in true-to-life detail and real-life live weather conditions, golfers can now design their own skills challenges for tailored and fun practice sessions highlighting areas of their game that need improvement.

Foresight Sports and FSX software www.foresightsports.com

Tags: Foresight Sports, Kenny MacKay, Tom Jarrett, Wentworth Club