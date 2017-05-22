New TomTom GPS Golf Watch range

TomTom (TOM2) has launched the new GOLFER 2, which now comes with 24/7 activity tracking, and the sporty GOLFER 2 SE that is being introduced to the range at an attractive price point for keen golfers to better their game.

24/7 activity tracking with the TomTom GOLFER 2 allows users to capture their steps and record their active minutes and calories burned throughout the day, on and off the course. Sporting a premium strap, this new GPS Golf Watch comes in a range of colours – dark blue, light grey and black.

The brand-new TomTom GOLFER 2 SE offers golfers the key features of the GOLFER range such as green and hazard distance views, automatic shot detection and post-game analysis in the app, at an attractive price point. The TomTom GOLFER 2 SE comes with a sporty strap in striking grey & orange and black & green colour options.

“Our golfer users had let us know they were keen to wear their GOLFER watch every day. Now they can enjoy the added benefit of 24/7 activity tracking” said Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director of TomTom Consumer. “We want to make our GOLFER products accessible to golfers of all abilities and help them improve their game, the GOLFER 2 SE does just that.”

The TomTom GOLFER 2 and the TomTom GOLFER 2 SE give golfers:

Precise hazard and green distances, and views, on over 40,000 courses worldwide[1]

Automatic shot detection

Post-game analysis in the TomTom Golfer App including shot patterns, putts and hole by hole review.

The new TomTom GOLFER 2 and the TomTom GOLFER 2 SE are available in selected golf retailers and on tomtom.com across Europe. 24/7 activity tracking is also available to existing TomTom GOLFER 2 customers, free of charge via a software update.

[1] *Calculation includes all combinations of golf courses at multi-course facilities.

Tags: TomTom