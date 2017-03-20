Nippon Shaft Introduces Limited Blue Edition Modus3 Wedge Offering

Nippon Shaft has announced the release of the N.S. PRO MODUS3: Blue Edition, a limited run of wedge shafts that will be available exclusively as aftermarket options from all global golf retailers beginning April 20th.

Offering optimum short game performance and limited to 500 pieces for the European market, the N.S. PRO MODUS3: Blue Edition has the same specifications as the tour-winning N.S. PRO MODUS3 Wedge models.

Painted navy blue to commemorate the Open Championship and utilising a premium, hologram-like silkscreen, the N.S.PRO MODUS³: Blue Edition will be available in the same three weight options that more than 100 professionals put their trust in on tours around the world (Wedge 105, Wedge 115 and Wedge 125), enabling players to choose the shaft that best matches their swing profile and current iron set.

N.S.PRO MODUS³ has contributed to more than 100 professional wins globally, including the 2016 Open Championship, as more and more of the best players in the world are using the N.S.PRO MODUS³ steel shaft series in both their irons and wedges.

Nippon Shaft manufactures all of its steel and graphite shafts in a state-of-the-art factory in Komagane, Japan. The company’s integrated production lines are strictly monitored and controlled with thorough checks conducted responsibly through the entire production process. As a result, Nippon Shaft is able to control high product quality from material selection through to final testing.

Based in Yokohama, Japan, Nippon Shaft is the No. 1-selling steel shaft in Asia. Nippon Shaft is a privately-held subsidiary of NHK Spring Co. LTD, a Japanese automobile parts manufacturer. Nippon Shaft’s European headquarters are in Shirley, UK.

