PING introduces Glide 2.0 wedges

Precision-milled faces with sharper groove edges than any previous PING wedge model dramatically increase spin rates and trajectory control in the new Glide 2.0 wedges, leading to more precise short-game performance from all conditions, PING announce.

“The new Glide 2.0 wedges represent a major breakthrough in performance for a number of reasons, but it’s the new grooves that are most exciting,” said John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO. “As many golfers are aware, we have a lot of knowledge and experience when it comes to evaluating and designing grooves. We worked closely with our tour staff to improve every aspect of the wedges. The players have been very pleased with the increase in spin rates, overall trajectory control, including lower ball flights, and the consistency of the carry distances. Around the greens, they’re impressed with the turf interaction and how the ball is reacting off the face to give them the precision they need to hit it closer.

“They’ve also commented how much they appreciate the refined, compact look. When you set the club down — whether it’s a full swing or a touch shot around the green — you’re confident you can play the shot. Plus, the feel and sound are incredible,” Solheim said. “Most of our tour players, including Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen, have already converted to the new wedges. Together with the multiple sole grind options, the new Glide 2.0 wedges offer all golfers a tremendous opportunity to improve their short games.”

The Glide 2.0 wedges are available for pre-order today at authorised PING golf shops around the world.

An extremely precise wheel-cut milling process developed by PING’s engineering and manufacturing teams enables grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases interaction with the cover of the ball at impact, creating more friction for improved spin and trajectory control. The grooves in the lower-lofted wedges (46°, 50° & 52°) are milled with a 20° sidewall and a .005” edge radius for optimal full-shot performance. The higher-lofted versions (54°, 56°, 58° & 60°) are milled to a .004” edge radius and a 28° sidewall to impart more spin, especially around the greens.

By spacing the precision-milled grooves closer together, PING’s engineers designed the lower- lofted options with one additional groove (compared to the original Glide wedge) to increase spin and control on full shots. The higher-lofted versions feature two more grooves for more spin on chip and pitch shots.

In testing, Tour players are seeing spin-rate increases of 1,000-1,500 rpm on partial shots (40 to 70 yards) and gains of more than 500 rpm on full shots when compared to their current wedges.

The soft, 431 stainless steel heads are distinguished by a hydropearl chrome finish, which adds a new level of performance by repelling moisture for reduced sole friction. The lead edges and sole grinds have been carefully crafted for exceptional surface interaction and versatility, gliding through the turf and sand to enable creativity and shot making.

The patented design has key refinements to the four sole grinds (SS, WS, ES and TS) to ensure Glide 2.0 wedges can be fit to a golfer’s divot depth or attack angle and most common turf conditions.

SS GRIND (46°/12°, 50°/12°, 52°/12°, 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10°, 60/10°)

An all-purpose mid-bounce sole with heel and trail edge relief to create versatility on touch shots around the green. Ideal for moderate attack angles and divots. Fits most golfers.

WS GRIND (56°/14°, 58°/14°, 60/14°)

Full-sole design that provides turf security for players with a steep angle of attack. The reduced camber and added width prevent the sole from skipping into the ball.

TS GRIND (58°/6°, 60°/6°)

A PING WRX-inspired design based on the Tour-proven half-moon grind. The TS grind facilitates shot making and precision from even the most difficult lies. The heel relief allows shots to be executed with an open face to difficult pins or from firm lies without fear of the lead edge sitting too high.

ES GRIND (54°/8°, 56°/8°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°)

Eye 2-inspired sole design provides the ultimate in bunker performance, resulting from the classic dish profile along with the tapered hosel. A refined lead edge upgrades all-around performance with the iconic ES grind.

The Glide 2.0 wedge’s grip and shaft are specifically designed to improve short game performance. The Dyla-wedge grip, which is ¾-inch longer and features a reduced taper, allows golfers to grip down for more versatility and trajectory control. To promote lower launch with enhanced feel, the custom-engineered AWT 2.0 Wedge shaft is optimised in weight (118g), flex and balance. The KBS Tour, Dynamic Gold, N. S. Pro Modus3 105, XP 95, and Project X are also available at no upcharge.

Glide 2.0 shaft options

Stock steel shaft: PING AWT 2.0 Wedge

Stock graphite shaft: PING CFS 65/70/80 (Soft R, R, S)

After-market shaft options (no upcharge): Project X 5.0, 6.0; XP 95 (R300, S300), N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100)

RRP: £130 per club w/steel shaft; £140 per club w/graphite shaft

PING www.PING.com

