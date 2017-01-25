PING introduces i200 irons

Major advancements in the new PING i200 iron make the face and cavity structure more dynamic to achieve faster ball speeds, a soft, powerful feel and unprecedented forgiveness for an iron of its size, the company has announced.

“The i200 iron is engineered for golfers who want an iron with a clean look that delivers exceptional feel, distance and forgiveness while providing the trajectory control they need to play with precision,” said John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO. “Bringing all these benefits into one iron required our teams to re-think how the face and cavity structure can work together to improve overall performance. The feel is amazing and the gains in forgiveness are significant for an iron this size. It’s a shot-maker’s iron by design, but it will fit a lot of golfers because it’s so easy to play. This iron will exceed their expectations in every way, especially the feel.”

The i200 iron is available for pre-order today at authorised PING golf shops around the world.

PING engineers created a head design that provides precision distances with horizontal and vertical trajectory control while substantially increasing forgiveness. A muscle-stabilising bar and deeper, longer tuning port harmonise with a thinner, faster face to create a powerful feel and sound. This results from the soft elastomer insert activating at impact to enhance face flexing for faster ball speeds while damping vibrations. The insert nearly doubled in volume, allowing for more than three times the amount of face contact. It is neatly concealed to create a clean cavity design, which is precision milled.

The soft, 431 stainless steel head has a hydropearl chrome finish that repels moisture for more control and helps minimise fliers from wet conditions and lies in the rough. The thin face (30% thinner than the i iron) and tuning port structure produce weight savings that are redistributed to the toe and hosel regions to greatly increase the moment-of-inertia in both the heel-toe and high-low orientations. Long irons launch high with increased distance and forgiveness. Precise short irons give golfers full command of their shot making.

Tour-inspired aesthetics, including a smooth hosel-to-face transition, minimal offset and a sharper face radius, result in a slim appealing shape and clean look. The i200 iron soles are designed with added bounce and a more contoured lead edge to create a profile that glides smoothly through the turf without digging or bouncing.

A variety of high-performance custom-shaft options are available in the i200 iron to fit a player’s ball flight and feel preferences. The stock shaft is the proprietary PING AWT 2.0, which employs a steeper weight progression paired with a variable step pattern to provide a unique balance of high trajectory, increased ball speed, and stable feel in the long irons, yet controlled trajectory and smooth feel in the short irons. The KBS Tour, Dynamic Gold, N. S. Pro Modus3 105, XP 95, and Project X are also available at no upcharge.

i200 iron specifications and shaft options

Available 3-9, PW, UW

Stock steel shaft: PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X)

After-market shaft options (no upcharge): Project X 5.0, 6.0; XP 95 (R300, S300), N.S. Pro Modus 3 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100)

105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100) Stock graphite shaft: PING CFS 65/70/80 (Soft R, R, S)

RRP: £120 per club w/steel shaft; £130 per club w/graphite shaft

