PING Launches AW17 Performance Apparel Collections

PING has revealed details of its 2017 Autumn/Winter apparel ranges, launching the brand’s most technologically advanced men’s and ladies performance collections to date.

Demonstrating the company’s dedication in helping golfers to play their best, PING has engineered the latest collections to combine industry-leading apparel technologies and performance driven fabrics, with detailed craftsmanship and attention to detail, to provide unrivalled quality and performance.

The latest collections utilise the proprietary PING Sensor Platform of performance fabric technologies, which includes Pertex® and the introduction of PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active, in key Autumn/Winter products.

Well established in the outdoor market and designed for active pursuits, such as golf, Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active is a lightweight, breathable, high-performance thermal insulation, with permanent water resistant technology, providing comfort and enhanced performance for the golfer in all playing conditions.

The collection showcases the continued partnerships with technical waterproof fabric experts Pertex®, with the launch of a new flagship men’s waterproof suit and COOLMAX® fabric technology, which features in specific garments that are all Engineered to Play®.

Carefully selected, modern colour palettes complement the technical designs that deliver comfort, style and performance, to allow golfers to play their best and easily coordinate their outfits, whether worn on or off the course.

Men’s Apparel Highlights

Norse Jacket

Engineered from PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active, the Norse jacket takes cold weather protection for golf to a new level.

PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active throughout the jacket delivers a lightweight, high-performance thermal insulation, with a permanent water resistant technology, resulting in exceptional warmth, even when wet. Combining PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active with a breathable, stretch and water resistant outer fabric creates a jacket offering optimum comfort and performance for golfers in all playing conditions.

PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active

Quilted front design

Two front pockets

Sensor Platform: Sensor Warm

Properties: Thermal properties / Breathability / Water resistant / Stretch properties / Lightweight

Fabric: 100% Polyester

Price: £140

Zero Gravity Tour Suit

Engineered to play and developed in conjunction with feedback from tour players, the Zero Gravity Tour waterproof suit is constructed from ultra-lightweight Pertex Shield 2.5 layer fabric, offering exceptional levels of stretch and breathability (20,000gm/24h), ensuring complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Fully seam-sealed throughout, both the jacket and trousers offer waterproof protection (20,000mm) and guaranteed by PING to be waterproof for three years.

Both the jacket and the trouser have been cleverly designed to pack away into its own pocket for optimal convenience and space saving in the golf bag. The pack also features a small hang loop for added convenience.

Jacket

Ultra-lightweight waterproof jacket

Pertex Shield 2.5 layer fabric

Fully seam-sealed

Adjustable hem and cuffs

Two front zip pockets

Packs into pocket

Sensor Platform: Sensor Dry

Properties: Waterproof / Windproof / Breathable / Stretch properties / Lightweight

Fabric: 100% Polyester

Price: Jacket £180, Trousers £130

Barkley Jacket

Engineered with a lightweight, insulated, ultrasonic quilted front panel, the Barkley jacket offers an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. A knitted, brushed back fleece body and sleeves provide insulation and ensure complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Ultrasonic quilted design

Brushed back fleece body and sleeves

Elasticated binding to hem and cuff

Sensor Platform: Sensor Warm

Properties: Wind resistant / Water resistant / Thermal properties / Stretch properties

Fabric: Body: 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane, Front Panel: 100% Elastane

Price: £80

PING http://ping.com

Images Norse Jacket, Zero Gravity Tour Suit, Barkley Jacket

Tags: PING