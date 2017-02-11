PING launches new Sigma G putter range

A multi-piece face technology inspired by the soles of athletic shoes and advancements to PING’s patented True Roll Face Technology have led to significant improvements in feel and overall putting performance in the distinctive new PING Sigma G putter models.

“The Sigma G putters represent an exciting new technology that continues our long-standing commitment to engineering putters that feel and look great but perform even better,” said John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO. “The combination of the high-grade elastomer and fully machined aerospace-grade aluminium over the entire face delivers an amazing feel and sound. And with improved ball-speed consistency and forgiveness, golfers will make more putts than ever. We’re also introducing several new designs that offer a variety of looks to fit every golfer’s stroke and eye.”

The Pebax elastomer, a material commonly used in the soles of athletic shoes for its elasticity properties, is a lightweight, high-energy return compound that delivers a uniquely soft yet responsive feel. The new True Roll Face Technology covers the entire face to provide confidence and full-face forgiveness. Precision milled from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminium, the new pattern varies in depth and pitch to improve performance and touch on putts of every length.

In player testing, data showed an overwhelming preference for the feel and performance of the Sigma G models and the innovative face technology.

Impact stability in every Sigma G model is increased as a result of the larger face insert cavities that allow weight savings to be re-distributed further towards the perimeter to increase the MOI. Optimally placed CG positions help reduce skid and initiate forward roll. The 16 options are finished in either Platinum or Black Nickel and feature a contrasting face tone to assist in setup and alignment consistency.

A variety of blades, mid-mallets and mallets are available to fit any stroke type and preferred look and alignment style. Proven performers like the Anser, B60, Kushin, Darby, Shea H, D66, Tess and Piper 3 have been modernised and are joined by several new high-performance designs, including three versions of the Kinloch design, the Ketsch B and three extremely high-MOI, alignment models: Tyne, Wolverine T and the counter-balanced Doon.

Two options of the proprietary PING Pistol tapered grip are offered to fit a golfer’s preferred grip style. The PP60 (midsize, polygon shape) and PP62 (oversize, more rounded shape) are engineered to fit the contours of the golfer’s hands. The CB60 grip is standard on counter-balanced models.

The new Sigma G putters, with RRP starting at £175, can be pre-ordered at PING-authorised retailers.

Anser

Blade design in a Platinum or Black Nickel finish

340g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Kinloch

Blade design in a Platinum finish

350g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Kushin

Blade design in a Platinum finish

360g

Straight or Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

Tess

Blade design in a Platinum finish

350g

Strong Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

Piper 3

Mid-mallet design in a Black Nickel finish

360g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

D66

Blade design in a Black Nickel finish

350g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

B60

Blade design in a Platinum finish

340g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Ketsch B

Blade design in a Black Nickel finish

360g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Kinloch C

Mid-mallet design in a Platinum finish

365g

Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

Shea H

Mid-mallet design in a Platinum finish

365g

Strong Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Tyne

Mallet design in a Platinum finish

370g

Straight or Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Darby

Mallet design in a Platinum finish

370g

Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

Wolverine T

Mallet design in a Black Nickel finish

370g

Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £175

NEW Doon

Counter-balanced mallet design in a Platinum finish

400g

Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £199

NEW Kinloch CB

Counter-balanced mid-mallet design in a Platinum finish

400g

Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

RRP £199

PING www.PING.com

Tags: John A. Solheim, PING