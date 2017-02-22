PowaKaddy launches stunning new cart bag range for 2017

A host of stunning new colours and designs have been added to PowaKaddy’s popular cart bag range for 2017, with all models available from March.

Taking inspiration from new fashion trends from across the world, the game’s No.1 electric trolley brand has added several colours to its cart bag line-up, including Lime Green, Teal and Fuchsia. After a successful introduction to the market last year, the waterproof Dri Edition adds a third model to its stable, whilst the Premium, Deluxe and Lite bags all continue in the new range for 2017.

“The response we’ve had from retail partners and consumers on our bags over the past year has been terrific and, after much research and development, we’re looking forward to introducing our most visually-striking bag range to date,” said Marketing Manager Mei Tierney. “With four models in the new PowaKaddy range, and a wide range of colour options and styles, there’s a bag for every type of golfer.”

Constructed from a 2000mm-coated waterproof fabric and weighing just 2.3kg, the new Dri Edition comes in White/Grey/Blue, Black/Yellow and White/Grey/Red options. Incorporating covered zip holders and heat-welded seams, golfers can be assured their equipment and belongings will stay completely dry during heavy rainfall. Dri Edition – £219.99

PowaKaddy has introduced three brand new stylings on its best-selling Premium cart bag: Black/Yellow, Black/Red and White/Lime. The popular cart bag – which utilises vinyl and PU materials in its construction – offers 14 full-length dividers, seven spacious storage pockets and a PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle.

Premium – £169.99

Striking Black/White/Yellow and Black/White/Blue colour combinations are brand new for the Deluxe cart bag. Boasting 14 full-length dividers and seven convenient storage pockets, the Deluxe – made from a nylon, polyester and vinyl construction – offers golfers an attractive sleek option to combine with a trolley. Deluxe – £129.99

Meanwhile, the Lite cart bag welcomes three new vibrant colourways: Black/Silver/Fuchsia, Black/Silver/Yellow and Black/Silver/Teal. The perfect lightweight option, it incorporates 14 full-length dividers, seven storage pockets and the unique PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle. Lite – £109.99

PowaKaddy www.powakaddy.co.uk

Tags: Mei Tierney, Powakaddy