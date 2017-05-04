Rain Bird Golf Launch Central Control Software Version 8

Golf course superintendents can now enjoy improved mapping capabilities and an enhanced user interface with Rain Bird’s new central control software, Version 8. The latest software includes new features that give superintendents greater control over their irrigation systems and includes most previously optional add-ons at no additional cost.

The software is available for Rain Bird Golf’s entire central control product line, including Cirrus, Nimbus™ II, Stratus™ II and Stratus™ LT. To ensure the best possible remote user experience, Rain Bird has also updated its popular Mobile Interface (MI) product to Version 4.5. Both that interface and the new central control software now operate on the Windows™ 10 platform.

“Our simplified map creation and navigation significantly improves the user experience,” said Scott Rottler, senior product manager for Rain Bird’s Golf Division. “The ability to visualize and manage irrigation directly from the new map interface gives the user complete control, from creating programs and adding schedules to implementing temporary adjustments or manually operating the system.”

Rain Bird Golf’s latest central control software builds upon the company’s Timeless Compatibility™ commitment. Every Rain Bird golf irrigation product is engineered with timeless compatibility in mind, meaning new central control software will work with any previously installed Rain Bird Golf products, as well as future Rain Bird Golf technologies.

To learn more about Rain Bird Golf’s new central control software or how to update your existing system, contact a local Rain Bird distributor or Rain Bird’s GSP team at (866) GSP-XPRT or gsp@rainbird.com

Rain Bird www.rainbird.com

