Rolley Experience launches at top clubs across the UK

RolleyGolf has partnered with some of the UK’s top golf clubs to offer the ultimate corporate or society golf day: the Rolley Experience.

The company’s revolutionary ‘hop-on, hop-off’, transformable golf trolley is at the heart of the day, with guests receiving an introduction to the British innovation, as well as a guide on how to get the most out of the product, before they head out on to a world-class golf course to experience the sport the Rolley way – an effortless walk, an exceptional ride, or both …

The Rolley Experience comes in three different packages and can include a variety of add-on features – including a motivational talk; overnight accommodation; a trick-shot display; breakfast, lunch and/or dinner; a gift hamper; and a private function room – while each features the presence of a dedicated RolleyGolf professional with each fourball, on-course refreshments, a full digital memory pack with photographs and video from the day, and, of course, use of the RolleyOne collection.

The days are suitable for everything from a small group of friends to a corporate or team-building day of 20-plus golfers – and all at a venue featuring in Rolley’s network of prestigious and exclusive clubs.

Inventor of the Rolley, and co-founder of RolleyGolf, Arnold du Toit explained: “During the last year or so we have been invited to attend events at some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the UK and, in doing so, have built up an enviable network of contacts who are keen to have the Rolley Experience at their venue.

“This presents an ideal opportunity for us to launch the Rolley Experience to the group golf market and for golfers to enjoy a unique day’s golf at an equally unique venue. We’ve already taken a number of booking for celebrity and charity golf days and are looking to expand our ‘collection’ so we can facilitate even more events across the country. It’s an exciting time for RolleyGolf and, in turn, for golfers, as we showcase the future of movement on the fairways.”

The original RolleyGolf was the result of five years’ meticulous R&D by the UK company and introduced golfers to a product which offered a choice between walking or riding around the golf course, as the machined movement creates a seamless transition from power-assisted walking trolley to a ride-on machine, all with one pull of a lever.

The ground-breaking Rolley was quickly embraced by top clubs and players alike who were quick to see the potential for a unit which was less damaging to golf courses, while increasing the speed of play – an essential factor for many clubs wishing to increase green-fee revenue.

As well as being the greenkeeper’s friend – it is far less detrimental to turf than many other ‘ride-on’ products – the RolleyGolf’s flexibility to switch from walking to riding allows golfers to play 36 holes in the time it would normally take to walk 18, while also encouraging exercise in those seniors who would otherwise, faced with 18 holes, take a buggy or simply not play at all.

RolleyGolf www.rolleygolf.com

