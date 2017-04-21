Rolley Is Fast Becoming an Object Of Aspiration

The renowned golf, event and travel business, the Aspiration Group, is to showcase the revolutionary RolleyGolf ‘hop-on, hop-off’, transformable golf trolley at all its golf events this year.

The Aspiration Group will host almost 40 exclusive golf days this year at prestigious venues such as the four-time home of the Ryder Cup, the Belfry; Valderrama, home to the 1997 Ryder Cup; Open Championship venue Trump Turnberry; Tour stops Loch Lomond, Forest of Arden, the Grove, Kingsbarns, and Quinta do Lago; and five-star destinations such as Westin La Quinta, Stoke Park, the Renaissance Club, and Monte Rei.

Whether the client is a professional football club, multi-national conglomerate, a charity or an individual – in the case of BBC sports presenter Dan Walker – each of the events will include a ‘beat the pro’ feature with the relevant professional using the innovative RolleyGolf to travel between the tee and green.

What’s more, the Aspiration Group will be able to take orders for a Rolley on the day if any golfer fancies owning one.

Ady Wheatcroft, PGA professional and director of golf for the Aspiration Group, said: “We were really taken with the Rolley when it was first demonstrated to us and we realised immediately it would add a little something if we used one within our golf days. It also benefits RolleyGolf because it means the product is on show to keen golfers who take their sport very seriously.”

Inventor of the Rolley – and co-founder of RolleyGolf – Arnold du Toit added: “Rolley and Aspiration make perfect partners. Aspiration is the market leader. A round on the Rolley is a unique experience. Together, that’s a sure-fire recipe for a truly memorable day.”

The original RolleyGolf was the result of five years’ meticulous R&D by the UK company and introduced golfers to a product which offered a choice between walking or riding around the golf course, as the machined movement creates a seamless transition from power-assisted walking trolley to a ride-on machine, all with one pull of a lever.

The ground-breaking Rolley was quickly embraced by top clubs and players alike who were quick to see the potential for a unit which was less damaging to golf courses, while increasing the speed of play – an essential factor for many clubs wishing to increase green-fee revenue.

Enhancements in the 2017 model include the lightest chassis in the range, meticulously machined from British aircraft-grade aluminium for increased strength and mobility; the most efficient and powerful TWINDRIVE system yet to appear on a Rolley – with intelligent braking, to quicker detect gradients, stopping users safely on even the steepest hills; plus environment detection sensors, ensuring excellent traction no matter the weather – and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The introduction of a three-stage, fully adjustable, telescopic steering column, with a new twist-grip allows for one-handed operation, while the extended walk-mode handle, provides improved manoeuvrability on long walks, and the refined silent motor provides a greater power-to-weight ratio, for the ultimate ride.

As well as being the greenkeeper’s friend – it is far less detrimental to turf than many other ‘ride-on’ products – the RolleyGolf’s flexibility to switch from walking to riding allows golfers to play 36 holes in the time it would normally take to walk 18, while also encouraging exercise in those seniors who would otherwise, faced with 18 holes, take a buggy or simply not play at all.

