RolleyGolf’s 2017 Model Is Smooth Drive to More Revenue

RolleyGolf’s new and enhanced 2017 models will offer golf clubs an even greater opportunity for revenue generation as the company continues to revolutionise the way golfers traverse the course and speeds up the pace of play in the process.

The original RolleyOne was the result of five years’ meticulous R&D by the UK company and introduced golfers to a product which offered a choice between walking or riding around the golf course, as the machined movement creates a seamless transition from power-assisted walking trolley to a ride-on machine, all with one pull of a lever.

The ground-breaking Rolley was quickly embraced by a number of top golf clubs and golfers – including Sir Richard Branson, who keeps one on his private Necker Island; former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan; and former England cricket captain-turned TV presenter Michael Vaughan – who were quick to see the potential for a unit which was less damaging to golf courses, while increasing the speed of play, an essential factor for many clubs wishing to increase green-fee revenue.

Indeed, at Stellenbosch GC, in South Africa, the Rolley has significantly improved the pace of play. The club reports that, in a buggy, a round takes, on average, more than four hours; using Rolleys, a round takes around two hours, 40 minutes.

And that time could well drop further with the introduction, in 2017, of the RolleyOne 2017, featuring the lightest chassis in the range, meticulously machined from British aircraft-grade aluminium for increased strength and mobility.

Other enhancements include the most efficient and powerful TWINDRIVE system to appear on a Rolley – intelligent braking, to quicker detect gradients, stopping users safely on even the steepest hills; plus environment detection sensors, ensuring excellent traction no matter the weather – and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The introduction of a three-stage, fully adjustable, telescopic steering column, with a new twist grip allows for one-handed operation, while the extended walk-mode handle, provides improved manoeuvrability on long walks, and the refined silent motor provides a greater power-to-weight ratio, for the ultimate ride.

And, to top it all off, the RolleyOne 2017 now comes in a range of colours.

RolleyGolf in action at Stoke Park and The Grove

The Rolley concept was the brainchild of company founder Arnold Du Toit, who used his unique outlook on design to create a product which, while enhancing the golfer’s experience, is also kinder to the course and able to be hired out to generate new revenue streams.

He explained: “I designed the Rolley originally because I couldn’t find the exact product I wanted to add to my golf experience. I wanted a different option to carrying, pushing electric trollies or driving a buggy. And then, I also realised it was a real boon for golf clubs, in that it could be hired out in much the same way as buggies.

“It had to be completely invented – we couldn’t just strap a golf bag to something that pre-existed. Golfers deserve true innovation. And we created it nearly 10 years ago. Since then we have refined it to become an award-winning piece of British engineering.

“For 2017, with the introduction of the RolleyOne 2017, we have been able to take it a stage further thanks to the team of master craftsmen and engineers driving the company. We believe it will change the way people move on a golf course for the foreseeable future and help to generate much-needed hire revenue for innovative golf clubs.”

Each RolleyOne is hand-built and assembled by experienced craftsmen in RolleyGolf’s UK studio and, for 2017, there are four models.

The RolleyOne can complete 18 holes with a maximum speed of eight mph; the RolleyOne R boasts an incredible range of 36 holes or a full eight hours of battery life. The top-of-the-range RolleyOne S has a top speed of 12.5 mph and comes ready with mudguards, while the RolleyOne X offers the performance enhancements of the S, the endurance of the R, and comes complete with all performance accessories.

As well as being the greenkeepers’ friend – it is far less detrimental to turf than many other ‘ride-on’ products – the RolleyOne’s flexibility to switch from walking to riding also encourages exercise in those who would otherwise, faced with 18 holes, take a buggy or simply not play at all.

Purchase prices for the RolleyOne 2017 range start from £3,950, for an individual unit, with fleet prices upon application. Low-cost lease options are also available upon application.

For further information, visit www.rolleygolf.com, call 0044 (0)20 3294 6655 or email info@rolleygolf.com

Tags: Arnold Du Toit, RolleyGolf